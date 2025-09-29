Coca-Cola and OLC’s ‘Share a Coke Zimbabwe’ wins Best Social Media Campaign at 2025 MAZ Awards

Coca-Cola’s ‘Share a Coke Zimbabwe’, brought to life by Offlimit Communications (OLC), has been crowned Best Social Media & Digital Campaign at the 2025 MAZ National Exceptional Marketing Awards (NEMAs).

The win is not just another trophy on Coca-Cola’s shelf, but a powerful recognition of how global platforms can be localised to spark authentic cultural connections. For OLC, it’s a proud milestone that highlights both our growing Sub-Saharan footprint and the strength of our PR division in shaping narratives that travel.

PR and influencers: Sparking a cultural buzz

“Share a Coke Zimbabwe” went beyond rolling out assets, it ignited conversations. We partnered with Zimbabwean creators, artists, media personalities, and influencers who shared personal stories of seeing their name, of childhood rituals around Coke, and the nostalgia of family gatherings.

When a beloved singer recalls Coke at Sunday lunches, or a fashion creator jokes about cousin visits with a bottle in hand, it lands differently. Every post and reel became more than content, they became shared memories.

The Harare relaunch event amplified this cultural energy, cutting across social platforms, lifestyle media, radio interviews, and digital outlets. Memes, reels, and UGC (“I found my name!”) turned into trending moments. Each tag, share, and story created a snowball effect, making “Share a Coke” not just visible, but deeply felt.

A testament to OLC’s sub-Saharan footprint

This recognition underscores OLC’s ability to translate global brand platforms into culturally resonant work across Africa. From South Africa to Zimbabwe and beyond, our campaigns prove that localisation is not an adaptation, it’s a competitive edge.

As brands expand across the continent, the lesson is clear: campaigns must be local enough to spark nostalgia, but digital enough to travel. That balance is where OLC continues to lead.

What this means for brands

For marketers and brand leaders, this win is more than a celebration, it’s a blueprint. The campaigns that will thrive in sub-Saharan Africa are those that connect cultural nuance with digital influence, turning reach into resonance and visibility into affinity.

At OLC, that’s what we do best. The only question is: are you ready to move beyond being seen, to being deeply felt?



