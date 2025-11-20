OLC claims major wins at the 2025 Assegai Awards

Offlimit Communications (OLC) delivered another powerhouse performance at the 2025 Assegai Awards, bringing home wins across B2B, experiential, financial services, social good and, notably, the much-coveted IAS Credentials Award.

Across categories that demand both creativity and commercial intelligence, OLC’s work stood out for its ability to fuse cultural relevance with measurable marketing impact.

Our 2025 Assegai wins:

Coke Studio – Best Experiential (Gold)



VISA Trophy – Financial Services (Silver)



Restonic – B2B Campaign (Bronze)



TikTok Digital Wellness Summit – Campaign for CSR / Social Good (Leader)



IAS Agency Credentials – Honours (Silver)

Winning in campaign categories is one thing. Winning in credentials is another level entirely. The IAS Credentials Award is one of the most sought-after honours of Assegai season, not because it recognises a single piece of work, but because it judges the entire agency. It’s the award that asks:

Who are you as a business?

What is your strategic edge?

How do you show up to clients?

What makes you worth choosing?

This category is judged by marketers themselves, the very people who hire agencies, assess capability, and understand the difference between hype and substance.

Our Business Director, Shereen Zuma, reflected on the significance of this recognition: “For OLC, this win validates more than our campaigns, it affirms our leadership, our positioning, our clarity of purpose, and the depth of value we bring to brands before a single idea even hits a storyboard.”

She further emphasised that an award of this nature doesn’t only recognise the agency: “It tips a hat to the growth and excellence of our clients and the account directors who steward this business. It acknowledges the people behind the work, the decision-makers, the thinkers, the creators and the partners who commit to raising the bar year after year.”

Assegai 2025 affirms what we already know: great work happens when brave clients and ambitious teams meet with shared purpose. To our partners, collaborators, and every OLC mind behind the scenes, thank you for building work that earns attention, delivers value, and stands up to the toughest industry benchmarks. Onward!

