    Mzansi’s marketing agency of choice: How OLC puts local insight at the heart of global brands

    Issued by OLC Through The Line Communications
    22 Sep 2025
    22 Sep 2025
    Heritage Month is a reminder of what makes South Africa unlike anywhere else in the world. Our languages. Our humour. Our rhythm. Our unapologetic cultural mash-up.

    At OLC, we know that localisation isn’t an afterthought, it’s the heartbeat of our success. For us, global campaigns only land when they are re-imagined through a South African lens. That’s not just translation, that’s transformation.

    Mzansi&#x2019;s marketing agency of choice: How OLC puts local insight at the heart of global brands

    Some of the award-winning campaigns we’ve executed this year illustrate why OLC is trusted by some of the world’s biggest brands to bring global stories to life in South Africa.

    Coke Studio: From global concept to South Africa’s festival pulse

    South African Gen Z doesn’t just attend music festivals: they live them. It’s about the outfits, the Instagrammable moments, the surprise drops, the “you had to be there” energy that defines our party scene. That’s the culture Coke Studio plugged into.

    Instead of another sponsor tent, we built a monstrosity of a stand that became the heartbeat of the festival. It wasn’t about watching from the sidelines; it was about being inside the culture. Every detail: from pulsating soundscapes to surprise DJ sets and influencer-fuelled FOMO drops mirrored how young South Africans experience music: loud, communal, and unforgettable.

    By merging Coke Studio’s global music platform with the very specific rhythm of our festivals, we created a space that felt both international and undeniably South African. It became more than a brand activation, it was the destination where memories were made, and where Gen Z claimed Coke Studio as their own.

  • Best Brand Experience (Smarties 2025 – third place)
  • Best Integrated Campaign (Assegai 2024 – second place)
  • Best Experiential Campaign (Assegai 2024 – second place)

    Mzansi&#x2019;s marketing agency of choice: How OLC puts local insight at the heart of global brands

    Zam-Buk Take me Home: From ointment to cultural conversation

    Zam-Buk is woven into the fabric of South African homes. But how do you refresh a heritage brand without losing its soul?

    Our answer was #ZamBukTakeMeHome: a limited-edition tin design paired with an influencer-led campaign that turned nostalgia into national conversation. Celebrities and everyday South Africans shared what “home” meant to them, transforming a humble tin into a cultural touchstone.

    The result? A heritage product became the spark of a broader dialogue on belonging, memory, and pride.

  • Best Campaign Under R500 000 (Assegai Awards 2024 – second place)

    Mzansi&#x2019;s marketing agency of choice: How OLC puts local insight at the heart of global brands

    Sparletta It’s Yours: From refreshment to ritual

    For Sparletta, we built “It’s Yours: A Taste of Home” an activation that went beyond drinks to celebrate community. We fused:

    • Community radio
    • Uzalo cast appearances as surprise cashiers
    • Food festival activations with blind tastings and games

    The campaign carried the cadence of everyday South Africa, yet delivered it with the polish of a global comms rollout. It reminded people that Sparletta isn’t just a refreshment… it’s a mealtime ritual that ties family, friends, and culture together.

  • Best Integrated Campaign (Assegai Awards 2024 – second place)

    Mzansi&#x2019;s marketing agency of choice: How OLC puts local insight at the heart of global brands

    The takeaway

    Global brands only win in South Africa when they speak South African. Not as outsiders. Not as copy-and-paste imports. But with nuance, humour, and cultural sharpness.

    That’s where OLC comes in. We don’t just localise campaigns, we root them. And when global meets local, the result is unforgettable.

    Your turn

    This Heritage Month, we’re challenging our industry peers: How are you ensuring your campaigns carry cultural nuance, not just global polish?

    Let’s start a conversation. Because when brands speak in our languages, tell our stories, and laugh with us, that’s when they truly belong.

    #HeritageMonth #CulturalNuance #ExperientialMarketing #OfflimitCommunications

    OLC Through The Line Communications
    OLC Through The Line Communications is an award winning experiential marketing agency that aims to move businesses and brands forward.
    Let's do Biz