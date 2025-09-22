Outdoor Network switches on new digital rotator in Richards Bay

Outdoor Network, the company behind South Africa’s only national rotating digital billboard network, continues to raise the bar for Digital Out-of-Home (DOOH) advertising. With the addition of a new site in Richards Bay, the network now spans 22 digital billboard rotators nationwide, offering an impressive reach of 11 million VACs per month across South Africa.

Located on Bullion Boulevard opposite Town Square Shopping Centre, the new 3m x 6m billboard features two distinct sides: one digital and one static. The digital face rotates twice daily to align with peak morning and afternoon traffic, maximising exposure and audience reach. The static side provides a high-impact panel, giving advertisers the opportunity to pair dynamic digital messaging with long-lasting, visible creative. Outdoor Network’s national rotating digital billboard network allows clients to combine real-time campaign optimisation with classic, consistent branding for maximum effectiveness.

Aligning with global trends, Outdoor Network supports advertisers with real-time audience analytics, using Visibility Adjusted Contacts (VACs) data, a leading metric provided by the Out of Home Measurement Council (OMC) to ensure effective campaign planning. VACs consider key variables such as traffic flow, viewing angles, dwell time, speed, and illumination to accurately assess the likelihood of your advert being seen. With 11 million VACs measured monthly across Outdoor Network’s national rotator portfolio, advertisers are empowered to make confident ROI decisions.

The Outdoor Network rotator network also offers advertisers DOOH advertising in key secondary towns such as Nelspruit, Polokwane, Rustenburg, Kimberly, Bloemfontein to name but a few.

Shamy Naidu, director at Outdoor Network , says, “The Richards Bay rotator is a powerful step forward in regional reach for brands looking to connect with consumers in this busy area. Our aim is to continuously unlock value for advertisers by combining scale with precision. This site adds another premium touchpoint in a strategically relevant market; with the kind of data-backed impact our clients expect.”

The Richards Bay digital rotator represents a powerful step forward in Outdoor Network’s commitment to helping brands achieve both scale and reach in their OOH strategies. It strengthens the national footprint, bringing advertisers a smart, scalable solution in a high-growth region.

Ready to switch on your brand in Richards Bay and beyond?

Contact Outdoor Network at az.oc.no@ofni. or www.outdoornetwork.co.za

to learn more about our national digital rotator network.

Follow Outdoor Network on LinkedIn or visit www.outdoornetwork.co.za



