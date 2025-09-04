South Africa
Women's Month
She leads. We listen

Celebrating the power of women’s leadership to shape South Africa’s future.
4 Sep 2025
4 Sep 2025
She leads. We listen

Across South Africa, women continue to lead with courage, resilience, and vision. Yet too often, their voices remain underrepresented in the spaces where decisions are made. This Women’s Month, Leap by Provantage, in partnership with the Shared Value Africa Initiative’s Gender Equality Unit, launched She Leads. We Listen. a campaign dedicated to celebrating women’s leadership and amplifying the voices that are shaping our future.

Displayed across high-visibility out-of-home platforms in airports, malls, and transit hubs, the campaign reached millions of South Africans with a message that is both simple and urgent: when women lead, society moves forward.

She Leads. We Listen. is not about adding another corporate voice, it is about making space for women’s voices to be seen, heard, and valued,” says Tanya van Tonder, marketing executive for Provantage.

Tiekie Barnard, CEO of the Shared Value Africa Initiative, emphasised: “Equality cannot be achieved through words alone. When women lead, industries thrive, communities rise, and societies transform. She Leads. We Listen. is not just a slogan, it is a mandate and a call to action for every organisation, to deliver visible, measurable change that proves women’s leadership is recognised, valued, and acted upon.”

The campaign forms part of Leap’s broader social impact agenda, grounded in the principles of environmental, social and governance (ESG). Through initiatives that combat gender-based violence, expand access to education, and promote inclusion, Leap is committed to ensuring that progress is not only measured in business growth but in societal change.

She Leads. We Listen. is more than a campaign. It is a movement. An invitation to all businesses, communities, and citizens to listen, to amplify, and to act. Because gender equality cannot be the exception we celebrate once a year. It must be the standard we uphold every day.

Provantage
Provantage is one of the largest and most innovative end-to-end integrated marketing solutions and media businesses in Africa, extended over multiple key consumer touchpoints and covering a range of environments and audience segments. Operating across the MEA region, Provantage offers a comprehensive range of products, services, and integrated solutions, including brand activation, in-store and trade media services, field sales and compliance auditing, transit media, mall media, billboards, street furniture, golf course media and airport advertising. The company is a Black-owned, B-BBEE level 1 contributor, and proud member of the ACI, DPAA, OAAA, WOOHO, OMC and POPAI.
