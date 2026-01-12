South Africa
HR Management & Leadership
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsPendoringEffie AwardsBizTrendsTVIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeLoeries Creative WeekMore Sections..

In the news

PnetTimes 3 TechnologiesEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Philip Morris SA appoints its first female GM

    Philip Morris International (PMI) has appointed Buena Barnes as its new general manager for South Africa, making her the first woman to lead the company in this capacity.
    12 Jan 2026
    12 Jan 2026
    Buena Barnes, the new general manager for Philip Morris South Africa
    Buena Barnes, the new general manager for Philip Morris South Africa

    Formerly the financial director for Sub-Saharan Africa, she brings extensive financial expertise, local market knowledge and strategic leadership to guide the company’s ongoing transformation towards a smoke-free future. Her appointment marks a new chapter for PMSA, strengthening its commitment to innovation, public health, and sustainable growth.

    Branislav Bibic, area vice president Sub-Saharan Africa and outgoing PMSA MD, said Barnes’ appointment is a historic milestone for PMSA — the first time a female South African leads the organisation: “It reflects PMI’s broader commitment to equity, diversity, and inclusion as key enablers of innovation and progress.

    “Buena brings an exceptional combination of financial acumen, strategic vision, and operational experience," Bibic stated. "I am confident she will lead PMSA with the same commitment to innovation and transformation that has defined our journey so far and I look forward to seeing the next phase of our smoke-free future under her guidance.”

    Wealth of experience

    Since joining Philip Morris South Africa (PMSA) over four years ago, Barnes has been part of the leadership driving the company’s mission to offer adult smokers scientifically substantiated alternatives to cigarettes. Barnes has been a strong advocate for PMI’s science-led transformation and investment in less-harmful alternatives such as Iqos, the company’s flagship heat-not-burn product.

    Barnes’ career spans senior finance and strategic roles at leading global companies, including GlaxoSmithKline South Africa and British American Tobacco South Africa. Her experience across both the pharmaceutical and tobacco sectors underscores her strategic agility and her ability to drive transformation in complex, highly regulated industries.

    “What inspires me most about PMI’s vision is its courage to transform and move beyond cigarettes by investing in science, technology, and sustainability to create real change. Being part of a leadership team that’s reimagining what responsible innovation looks like motivates me every day to help build a future where our work truly improves the lives of adult smokers and leaves a positive mark on society,” said Barnes.

    Read more: PMSA, PMI, New general manager, Philip Morris International, Philip Morris South Africa
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    TopicsNext
    Related
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz