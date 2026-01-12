Start 2026 right: Refresh your home with Volpes

There’s something undeniably hopeful about the first days of a new year. The air feels clearer, the pace slows just enough for us to breathe, and suddenly we have space to dream again. It’s the perfect moment to refresh the place where you rise, rest, and return to yourself: your home. And at Volpes, we’re here to help you begin 2026 with comfort, beauty, and quality in every room.

For nearly a century, we’ve been committed to crafting bedlinen and home essentials that elevate everyday living. As South Africa’s trusted home of linen, we believe a refreshed home isn’t about starting over, it’s about choosing pieces that bring joy, simplicity, and ease to your life.

Start with your bedroom: Where better days begin

A new year is an invitation to improve your sleep sanctuary. Your bed is the emotional centre of your home – the place where rest becomes renewal – and updating your bedding instantly transforms the way your room feels.

Volpes offers a wide range of duvet cover sets in breathable 100% cotton, relaxed washed cotton, indulgent certified Egyptian cotton, and textured or printed fabrics that introduce personality without overwhelming your space. Whether you prefer crisp percale, silky sateen, or the soft lived-in feel of washed cotton, our bedlinen is designed to support better sleep and effortless style.

Pair it with our quality cotton sheeting, fresh pillowcases, and a supportive new pillow, and you’ll begin the year with a bed that truly restores you.

Refresh your sleep essentials

2026 is your year of better sleep, and that means revisiting the basics.

Our luxury microfibre pillows, available in soft, medium, and firm densities, help you tailor your comfort. Add a plush new duvet inner or upgrade to an all-season microfibre option for improved warmth and breathability. All our pillows and duvet inners are locally made, crafted with care, and built to last, ensuring your home remains comfortable all year long.

Elevate the mood with throws, blankets and quilts

Texture is the secret to a refreshed, layered look. Light quilts for summer, plush throws for cooler evenings, and embroidered or stitched designs for visual interest; each brings warmth and character to your space.

Our locally made quilts and comforters offer a modern twist on timeless craftsmanship, while our lightweight blankets and signature shimmersoft throws create moments of comfort throughout your home.

Update your towels for a spa-like start

A fresh stack of towels feels like a small luxury, but one that changes the rhythm of your everyday routine.

Volpes offers:

Plush Luxury towels



Everyday-value Essentials towels



Super soft and absorbent Premium towels



Generous bath sheets



Ultra-cosy bath blankets, South Africa’s largest

All our towels are crafted from 100% cotton, delivering softness, absorbency, and the satisfying feeling of stepping into a bathroom that finally feels 'put together'.

Light, airy, and effortless: Refresh your curtains

Curtains shape the atmosphere of a room. They frame your windows, soften the light, and add depth to your décor. A simple curtain refresh can transform an entire space: brightening it, cooling it, or giving it a more refined finish.

Our extensive range includes:

Sheer and voile curtains



Classic plain and textured panels



Elegant printed curtains



Temperature-regulating blockout and lined options

And because our curtains are locally made, you get the quality you trust while supporting South African craftsmanship.

Organise, declutter and reimagine

A new year calls for a clean slate, literally and figuratively.

With kubu baskets, rattan organisers, and functional textile storage solutions, you can simplify your spaces without losing warmth or character. Store your blankets neatly, organise your guest linen, or create a tidy corner that sets the tone for the year ahead.

Why start 2026 with Volpes?

Because every home deserves beauty, quality, and comfort without compromise.

Volpes remains one of South Africa’s most loved homeware brands because:

our bedlinen, sheeting, pillows & duvet inners, curtains, and many quilts are locally made,



we focus on affordable luxury, bringing premium textiles into more homes,



we offer a wide range of sizes, colours, and fabrics to suit every décor style,



our 83 nationwide stores (including Namibia), delivery, and Click & Collect service make shopping effortless.

A refreshed home isn’t just about following trends, it’s about choosing pieces that make your everyday life feel softer, calmer, and more intentional.

Refresh the way you live

As 2026 unfolds, create a home that supports your well-being and reflects who you are becoming. Whether it’s a new set of cotton sheets, a fresh towel range, a quilt that adds character, or curtains that soften the morning light, Volpes has everything you need to welcome the year with clarity and comfort.

Start 2026 right – refresh your home with Volpes, and make every day feel beautifully thoughtful.



