    Cardi B turns viral legal trial moments into album campaign

    Cardi B has masterfully flipped a viral culture moment into a branding win. After being cleared of assault by a Los Angeles jury, where a security guard sued her for $24m over an alleged 2018 “fingernail attack,” she turned the courtroom spectacle into part of her album rollout.
    Karabo LedwabaBy Karabo Ledwaba
    4 Sep 2025
    Cardi B asks if she is the drama. Source: Cardi B.
    Cardi B asks if she is the drama. Source: Cardi B.

    Emani Ellis had accused Cardi B of scratching her cheek with a 3-inch nail and spitting on her outside an obstetrician’s office while the rapper was secretly pregnant, but the jury found Cardi not liable. As memes of her unbothered courtroom expressions spread across social media, Cardi seized the moment, launching limited Courtroom Edition covers for her upcoming sophomore album, Am I the Drama?.

    Cardi B’s courtroom persona was full-on meme material. Her razor-sharp comebacks and unapologetic attitude (like “b*tch, get the f*ck out my face” and “I was calling her a b*tch”) became viral in seconds.

    Cardi B turned what could have been a distraction into a masterclass in branding. By timing the release of Am I the Drama? for September, she ensured the legal drama doubled as free promotion.

    This sophomore release—dropping 19 September 2025—is Cardi’s follow-up to her 2018 debut, Invasion of Privacy. It features highly anticipated singles like Outside and Imaginary Playerz, alongside past hits WAP and Up.

    Karabo Ledwaba is a Marketing and Media Editor at Bizcommunity and award-winning journalist. Before joining the publication she worked at Sowetan as a content producer and reporter. She was also responsible for the leadership page at SMag, Sowetan's lifestyle magazine. Contact her at karabo@bizcommunity.com
