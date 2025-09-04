South Africa
Marketing & Media Media
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Women's MonthBizTrendsBizTrendsTVOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeMore Sections..

In the news

DentsuCEM Africa SummitProvantageDaily MaverickBrave GroupLevergyPrimedia BroadcastingMDNTVOFM RadioUniversity of Johannesburg - Marketing ManagementClockworkAfriGISHasso Plattner d-school AfrikaSaving Grace EducationMatte BLKEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Subscribe & Follow

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Daily Maverick launches Daily Maverick Connect: a new era of community for its award-winning membership

    Daily Maverick today announced the launch of Daily Maverick Connect (DMC), an innovative new community platform for its Maverick Insider members.
    Issued by Daily Maverick
    4 Sep 2025
    4 Sep 2025
    Daily Maverick launches Daily Maverick Connect: a new era of community for its award-winning membership

    Built to answer the frustrations of modern social media, DMC delivers what members have been asking for: meaningful connections, reliable information, and a space free from toxicity.

    In a recent survey of Maverick Insiders:

    • 84% said they value reliable news above all else in online communities.
    • 54% want a space free from trolling and toxicity.
    • 73% said their biggest frustration is irrelevant or low-quality content.
    • Daily Maverick Connect is our answer to all three.

    The evolution of an award-winning membership

    Maverick Insider is not just another paywall workaround. Since its launch in 2018, it has grown into a 32,000-strong movement of readers who believe in funding independent journalism for the public good. It’s a model that has won international awards, been recognised as one of the most innovative membership programmes in the world, and has inspired newsrooms globally.

    Insiders don’t just fund Daily Maverick’s journalism; they shape it. They’ve donated time, expertise, even office space. They’ve given constant feedback on new products and initiatives. Their support has enabled Daily Maverick to produce nation-changing investigations, win international journalism awards, and continue holding power to account while keeping quality journalism free for all.

    Now, with Daily Maverick Connect, the programme takes a bold next step: giving Insiders a community platform that is as valuable to them as they have been to the mission of quality, independent journalism.

    What DMC offers

    Unlike the noisy, bot-infested social media platforms, DMC is a private, curated space where Insiders can:

    • Promote their businesses or professional expertise in the network hub.
    • Find collaborators, mentors, or industry peers.
    • Rally support for social causes and community projects.
    • Meet Insiders with similar interests, passions and hobbies.
    • Speak directly to Daily Maverick journalists, sharing tip-offs or story ideas.

    It’s a platform built for connection, collaboration, and impact and it exists only because of the Insider community.

    When we launched Maverick Insider, we promised members a community. Today, we’re proud to finally deliver it in a way that’s as ambitious as our journalism,” said Jillian Green, editor-in-chief of Daily Maverick. “Maverick Insider has become a benchmark for membership models worldwide. Daily Maverick Connect is the next frontier: a platform where our readers can unlock the same value from each other as they’ve given to the cause of independent journalism.”

    Not just another platform

    Daily Maverick Connect is not social media as you know it. There are no bots, no algorithmic noise, and no trolls. Just real people, united by a shared commitment to truth, accountability, and progress.

    The impact Maverick Insiders have had on Daily Maverick is undeniable. With DMC, the impact this community can have on each other and on South Africa is just beginning.

    Daily Maverick Connect is live today, exclusively for Maverick Insiders.

    Want to be part of this?

    While Daily Maverick Connect is exclusive to Maverick Insiders, anyone can join the cause. By becoming an Insider, you’ll support independent journalism, keep news free for those who can’t pay, and unlock access to this ground-breaking community platform. Membership starts from as little as R75/month.

    Sign up to Maverick Insider

    This article was first published on the DM Blog here.

    Share this article
    NextOptions
    Daily Maverick
    Daily Maverick is a unique blend of news, investigations, analysis and opinion. We are a South African based publication with a worldview.
    OptionsNext
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz