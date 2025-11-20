South Africa
Marketing & Media Artificial Intelligence
    Daily Maverick launches executives GenAi masterclass

    A two-day, hands-on generative AI workshop designed to give professionals and executives practical, immediate competitive advantage.
    Issued by Daily Maverick
    20 Nov 2025
    20 Nov 2025
    Daily Maverick launches executives GenAi masterclass

    Daily Maverick, in partnership with Imagineers.ai, has announced its first-ever GenAi (Exec) Masterclass — a two-day, immersive workshop designed to equip South African professionals, executives, business owners, and leadership teams with the practical skills they need to integrate AI into their daily work.

    Held at Workshop 17 in Rosebank, Johannesburg, the masterclass offers two session options: 28–29 November 2025 and 1–2 December 2025, each limited to just 12 participants to ensure a high-impact, hands-on experience.

    Closing the AI skills gap

    AI is now a measurable driver of efficiency and performance across industries. Yet many South African professionals still face a practical skills gap: they understand the potential of AI but lack the methods to apply it consistently to improve outputs, streamline workflows and enhance decision-making.

    The GenAi (Exec) Masterclass addresses this by providing hands-on instruction that translates AI capabilities into tangible work improvements, from producing stronger deliverables to reducing turnaround times and increasing operational effectiveness.

    The focus is on immediate, practical gains. Professionals leave with the confidence and capability to apply AI where it matters most: their results.

    A practical, no-theory, high-impact approach

    Unlike traditional training programmes or webinars, the GenAi (Exec) Masterclass is built for real-world application. Participants will spend 80% of the workshop actively using AI tools, developing workflows, and solving challenges from their own industries.

    The programme features:

    • Hands-on sessions with AI tools including ChatGPT, Claude, and Gemini
    • Advanced prompting techniques for profession-specific use cases
    • Training in AI-assisted writing, content creation, analysis, modelling, planning, and prototyping
    • A structured process for building AI into daily routines and team workflows
    • Guidance on AI ethics, professional responsibility, and client transparency
    • A personalised implementation plan for Monday-morning execution

    Who the workshop is designed for

    The GenAi (Exec) Masterclass is ideal for:

    • C-suite and senior executives guiding AI adoption
    • Professional service providers: financial advisors, consultants, lawyers, accountants
    • Business owners and SME leaders wanting scalable systems
    • Creative professionals enhancing their workflow with AI
    • Franchise owners seeking consistent AI processes across locations
    • Non-profit executives aiming to maximise impact with limited resources

    No prior AI experience is required; only a laptop and a willingness to learn.

    Why this workshop stands out

    • Limited to 12 participants for personalised, high-touch training
    • Daily Maverick credibility combined with Imagineers.ai’s technical expertise
    • Designed specifically for South African business realities
    • Immediate take-home value: participants leave with working AI workflows, customised tools, and a clear roadmap for their teams or businesses
    • Transparent guarantee: full refund after Day 1 if participants don’t find the workshop immediately valuable

    A future-forward partnership

    Daily Maverick brings its legacy of independent journalism, public-interest mission, and national trust to the initiative. Imagineers.ai contributes deep expertise implementing AI solutions across industries.

    “The professionals who master AI today won’t just adapt to the next decade – they’ll define it,” said Rutger-Jan van Spaandonk, Imagineers.ai co-founder. “Our goal is to make sure South African professionals are among them.”

    Event details

    Dates:

    Session 1: 28–29 November 2025
    Session 2: 1–2 December 2025

    Place:

    Workshop 17, Rosebank, Johannesburg

    Investment:

    R12,500 for Maverick Insiders (click here to become a Maverick Insider)
    R15,000 for non-members
    Includes all meals, refreshments and materials.

    Registration

    Participants can reserve their seat in the DM Shop.
    For more information and the full programme click here.

    Media and corporate enquiries: az.oc.kcirevamyliad@dirgni.

    Daily Maverick
    Daily Maverick is a unique blend of news, investigations, analysis and opinion. We are a South African based publication with a worldview.
