    Ethiopia starts $12.5bn airport project

    Ethiopian Airlines has officially begun construction on a $12.5 bn airport in Bishoftu, Ethiopia, which is projected to become Africa’s largest when it opens in 2030.
    12 Jan 2026
    12 Jan 2026
    A member of the Ethiopian Federal Police walks past the Bishoftu International Airport design during its construction commencement in Abusera, Ethiopia, January 10, 2026. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri
    A member of the Ethiopian Federal Police walks past the Bishoftu International Airport design during its construction commencement in Abusera, Ethiopia, January 10, 2026. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri

    The project, situated approximately 45 km southeast of Addis Ababa, will comprise four runways and accommodate parking for 270 aircraft.

    Africa’s biggest airport in the making

    Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali described the project as “the largest aviation infrastructure project in Africa’s history.” The airport will have the capacity to handle 110 million passengers per year, more than four times that of Ethiopia’s current main airport, which is expected to reach capacity within the next two to three years.

    Abraham Tesfaye, Ethiopian Airlines’ infrastructure development and planning director, told reporters the airline will fund 30% of the project, with lenders financing the remainder. The airline has already allocated $610m for earthworks, expected to be completed within a year. Main contractor work is scheduled to start in August 2026.

    Financing and international support

    Originally estimated at $10bn, the project has attracted interest from creditors in the Middle East, Europe, China, and the US The African Development Bank confirmed last August it would lend $500m and lead efforts to raise $8.7bn.

    Ethiopian Airlines has expanded its network with six additional routes in 2024/25, alongside growing revenues, underscoring the strategic importance of the new airport.

    Source: Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.

    Go to: https://www.reuters.com/
    Let's do Biz