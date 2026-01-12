Start your 2026 strong with the Red Bull Zero Excuses 21-day challenge

Red Bull Zero Excuses has launched in South Africa, inviting participants to choose any fitness activity and turn it into a lasting habit over 21 days.

Image supplied

The free online challenge offers three weeks of motivation, tools, and inspiration designed to help South Africans kick-start the year with purpose and consistency.

Running from 9 January 2026 to 6 February 2026, the Red Bull Zero Excuses challenge encourages participants to commit to just one activity, whether it’s running, gym training, cycling, yoga, dance, or functional fitness, and stick to it for at least four days a week over the 21-day period.

Designed to make habit-building feel achievable, the challenge meets participants where they are.

Through the Strava app, users can log their activity, track progress, earn digital badges, and stay motivated while accessing inspiring fitness content from Red Bull athletes and creators.

Along the way, participants can expect encouragement, surprises, and community-driven momentum to keep them moving.

Participation in the Red Bull Zero Excuses challenge is completely free, with no purchase required.

Inspired by Red Bull Xero, which delivers the same wiiings as Red Bull Energy Drink with zero sugar, zero calories, and its own unique taste, the challenge reflects Red Bull’s commitment to supporting active lifestyles and everyday performance.

In South Africa, where fitness culture continues to grow across gyms, outdoor spaces, and community-driven movement, Red Bull Zero Excuses aims to empower individuals to stay consistent and prioritise their wellbeing.

New year, new routine? Well, now there’s zero excuses for you not to get started on those fitness goals. Join the Red Bull Zero Excuses Challenge now!