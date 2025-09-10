Where prestige meets presence: Visionet takes centre stage at OR Tambo’s international gateway

Airport Ads® has expanded its Visionet™ network with a bold new large-format digital billboard located in the International Departures area of OR Tambo Airport – one of Africa’s busiest global transit hubs. The Provantage company’s strategic new site strengthens its ability to deliver premium visibility and high-impact messaging at a key moment in the international traveller journey.

Visionet is an exclusive high-impact, portfolio of large-format digital billboards available in South Africa, supporting Airport Ads’ bold strategy to redefine how brands engage high-value, high-income audiences. Positioned in one of the busiest airports in Africa, the new billboard delivers prime brand exposure to over 472,000 international travellers per month.

Positioned within a high-dwell location, the screen delivers optimised viewing distances and angles to increase engagement as passengers make their way to departure gates situated alongside luxury duty-free retail outlets and exclusive lounges.

Every Visionet site supports a real-time, place-based audience tracking system, powered by AllUnite. This global standard delivers verified exposure data and measurable ROI, empowering brands to manage campaigns more effectively and place media strategically.

The Visionet network is available in the busiest airports across the country. These include OR Tambo, George, Port Elizabeth, East London, Cape Town International, King Shaka International, Lanseria and Kruger Mpumalanga, providing brands with seamless national reach in highly desirable airport environments.

The addition reinforces Airport Ads’ leadership in premium airport media across South Africa as a solution for brands looking to connect with international travellers in a high-value airport environment – a rare opportunity to command attention. The flagship Visionet site at the airport’s duty-free retail zone, which travellers enter after passport control, is ideal for all high-end brands targeting global passengers, particularly those with presence in the duty-free area. This new unmissable sight cements Airport Ads’ position as the largest provider of large-format digital out-of-home (DOOH) in the airport environment.

“We are excited to provide this unmissable opportunity for advertisers in a premium sought-after space,” says Mzi Deliwe, deputy CEO at Provantage and head of Airport Ads. “This expansion of our Visionet network is part of our national strategy to provide scale for our clients, and to ensure that a high-income audience is exposed to powerful brand messaging the moment they get through passport control. This is ideal for brands that want to engage high-value audiences.”

Passengers are now engaged along their entire journey through the airport. The addition of the Visionet site complements multiple brand messaging opportunities featured across Airport Ads’ digital and static offerings throughout OR Tambo.

“We are constantly expanding, investing and refining our offering to ensure we stay ahead of market needs. Visionet is part of a national strategy to give brands the scale, certainty and strategic advantage they need to dominate the premium airport media space – seamlessly and consistently across key airports,” concludes Deliwe.

As Africa’s leading airport media specialist, Airport Ads continues to lead the charge at the forefront of premium audience engagement.



