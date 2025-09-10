South Africa
Marketing & Media OOH
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Women's MonthBizTrendsBizTrendsTVOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeMore Sections..

In the news

TDMCBrave GroupOgilvy South AfricaJoe PublicIncubetaProvantageEbony+IvoryCape Town TourismPenquinScholars FilmCape Marketing AgencySafreaTBWABoundlessAssociation for Communication and AdvertisingEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Subscribe & Follow

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Where prestige meets presence: Visionet takes centre stage at OR Tambo’s international gateway

    Airport Ads® has expanded its Visionet™ network with a bold new large-format digital billboard located in the International Departures area of OR Tambo Airport – one of Africa’s busiest global transit hubs. The Provantage company’s strategic new site strengthens its ability to deliver premium visibility and high-impact messaging at a key moment in the international traveller journey.
    Issued by Provantage
    10 Sep 2025
    10 Sep 2025
    Where prestige meets presence: Visionet takes centre stage at OR Tambo&#x2019;s international gateway

    Visionet is an exclusive high-impact, portfolio of large-format digital billboards available in South Africa, supporting Airport Ads’ bold strategy to redefine how brands engage high-value, high-income audiences. Positioned in one of the busiest airports in Africa, the new billboard delivers prime brand exposure to over 472,000 international travellers per month.

    Positioned within a high-dwell location, the screen delivers optimised viewing distances and angles to increase engagement as passengers make their way to departure gates situated alongside luxury duty-free retail outlets and exclusive lounges.

    Every Visionet site supports a real-time, place-based audience tracking system, powered by AllUnite. This global standard delivers verified exposure data and measurable ROI, empowering brands to manage campaigns more effectively and place media strategically.

    The Visionet network is available in the busiest airports across the country. These include OR Tambo, George, Port Elizabeth, East London, Cape Town International, King Shaka International, Lanseria and Kruger Mpumalanga, providing brands with seamless national reach in highly desirable airport environments.

    The addition reinforces Airport Ads’ leadership in premium airport media across South Africa as a solution for brands looking to connect with international travellers in a high-value airport environment – a rare opportunity to command attention. The flagship Visionet site at the airport’s duty-free retail zone, which travellers enter after passport control, is ideal for all high-end brands targeting global passengers, particularly those with presence in the duty-free area. This new unmissable sight cements Airport Ads’ position as the largest provider of large-format digital out-of-home (DOOH) in the airport environment.

    “We are excited to provide this unmissable opportunity for advertisers in a premium sought-after space,” says Mzi Deliwe, deputy CEO at Provantage and head of Airport Ads. “This expansion of our Visionet network is part of our national strategy to provide scale for our clients, and to ensure that a high-income audience is exposed to powerful brand messaging the moment they get through passport control. This is ideal for brands that want to engage high-value audiences.”

    Passengers are now engaged along their entire journey through the airport. The addition of the Visionet site complements multiple brand messaging opportunities featured across Airport Ads’ digital and static offerings throughout OR Tambo.

    “We are constantly expanding, investing and refining our offering to ensure we stay ahead of market needs. Visionet is part of a national strategy to give brands the scale, certainty and strategic advantage they need to dominate the premium airport media space – seamlessly and consistently across key airports,” concludes Deliwe.

    As Africa’s leading airport media specialist, Airport Ads continues to lead the charge at the forefront of premium audience engagement.

    Read more: Mzi Deliwe, OR Tambo airport, Provantage, Airport ads, Visionet
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    Provantage
    Provantage is one of the largest and most innovative end-to-end integrated marketing solutions and media businesses in Africa, extended over multiple key consumer touchpoints and covering a range of environments and audience segments. Operating across the MEA region, Provantage offers a comprehensive range of products, services, and integrated solutions, including brand activation, in-store and trade media services, field sales and compliance auditing, transit media, mall media, billboards, street furniture, golf course media and airport advertising. The company is a Black-owned, B-BBEE level 1 contributor, and proud member of the ACI, DPAA, OAAA, WOOHO, OMC and POPAI.
    OptionsNext
    Related
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz