Nike challenges Gen Z with reimagined Just Do It mantra

Nike launched its iconic “Just Do It” campaign in 1988, framing the tagline as more than marketing — it became a cultural call to action.

Vini Jnr is a star in the campaign. Source: Nike.

Why do it?

Now, after nearly four decades of inspiring athletes to reach their dreams through Just Do It, Nike is reintroducing the iconic rallying cry to a new generation with the launch of its latest campaign, Why Do It? Designed to meet young athletes where they are, the campaign reframes greatness as a choice, not an outcome — handing Just Do It to today’s generation and emboldening them to write the next chapter.

"Just Do It isn’t just a tagline — it’s a spirit that lives in every heartbeat of sport. It’s the belief that, together, we can inspire, unite and elevate ourselves beyond what we thought possible,” says Nicole Graham, EVP & chief marketing officer. “With Why Do It?, we’re igniting that spark for a new generation, daring them to step forward with courage, trust in their own potential and discover the greatness that unfolds the moment they decide to begin.”

The Why Do It? campaign kicks off with a bold, cinematic anthem featuring a global cast of Nike athletes who embody the raw, unfiltered side of sport: Carlos Alcaraz, Saquon Barkley, LeBron James, Rayssa Leal, Qinwen Zheng and more.

Tara Davis-Woodhall. Source: Nike.

The film’s striking message speaks directly to today’s athletes, who are growing up in a world where trying, and failing, can feel daunting; where taking a leap feels harder than ever; and where the temptation to quit is louder than any reason to keep going.

Against this backdrop, the film stands as a challenge to the hesitant generation: Greatness isn’t handed out, it’s chosen — and sometimes the most important choice is to simply begin.

“Greatness is something you earn with every choice, every workout and every comeback,” says Barkley, a Super Bowl champion running back. “I’ve had to fight through setbacks, but that’s what makes the journey real and uniquely yours.”

Why Do It? also stands as a bold recommitment to Nike’s founding belief: When you show up and try, anything is possible.

The campaign reminds athletes across all backgrounds and disciplines that trying still counts, and failing is part of the process. It also reinforces Nike’s leadership in shaping the future of sport, the brand’s dedication to serving and inspiring every athlete, and its commitment to meeting today’s generation on the field of play — encouraging youth to discover new ways to compete, grow and win.

“You won’t make every shot and you won't win every game,” said women’s basketball phenom Caitlin Clark. “But every time you step on the court and compete, you have a chance to be great.”

Since its debut, Just Do It has become one of the most iconic rallying cries in sport and culture. The global call to movement for every body and background launched with a simple, powerful ad: 80-year-old runner Walt Stack jogging across the Golden Gate Bridge. It was a bold statement: Sport is for everyone.

Over time, Just Do It became a mindset, capturing the grit of everyday athletes and the greatness of icons like Michael Jordan, Serena Williams and Kobe Bryant. From living rooms to locker rooms, it inspired people to move, dream and dare.

In 1995, Nike launched If You Let Me Play, a campaign that showed how access to sport can change girls’ lives. It wasn’t just advertising. It was a cultural wakeup call with a resounding message that remains central to Nike’s mission.

From early black-and-white films to the audacious Dream Crazy (2018), every chapter of Just Do It has stood for one thing above all: the courage to start, try again, push back and move forward.

While the spirit of Just Do It hasn’t changed, the world around it has. Its reintroduction isn’t about chasing glory or nostalgia — it’s about choosing to start, then deciding to keep going, channeling a version of Just Do It that feels true to the pressures and potential of today’s generation.

“Tennis teaches you quickly that you can’t control everything, but you can always choose to fight for that next point,” said Carlos Alcaraz, Spanish tennis champion. “Sport is about that courage to keep going, to stay fearless and to believe in yourself no matter the pressure or the moment.”

The Nike athletes featured in the Why Do It? film embody a new version of what it means to Just Do It today. They come from different sports, backgrounds and stages in their careers. What unites them, however, is the choice to keep going, especially when it’s hard.

These athletes include: