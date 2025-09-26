South Africa
    Netflix and AB InBev announce new collaboration

    AB InBev and Netflix have announced a global partnership bringing together the popular beer brand and one of the world’s most popular entertainment services.
    26 Sep 2025
    Netflix and AB InBev announce new collaboration

    Shared experience

    Both AB InBev and Netflix bring people together through shared passions like sports, food, music, and comedy. Together, the companies will create even more enjoyable experiences for legal drinking age fans around the world and connect with audiences in new and exciting ways.

    “Streaming is a social and shared experience — it’s an occasion where beer and entertainment come together,” said Marcel Marcondes, global chief marketing officer of AB InBev. “This partnership is an opportunity for our brands to create deeper experiences with consumers and more moments of cheers while they watch the content that shapes culture.”

    Through its global brand portfolio, AB InBev will collaborate with Netflix on co-marketing campaigns that will come to life across a variety of Netflix’s popular global and regional titles like The Gentlemen from the UK, Brasil 70 - A Saga do Tri from Brazil, and Culinary Class Wars from South Korea, among others. The partnership will include consumer activations, title integrations, limited-edition packaging, digital promotions, and more.

    Big events

    Netflix and AB InBev will also partner on co-branded campaigns around Netflix live events. In Mexico, Cerveza Victoria was recently a presenting sponsor for the Canelo vs. Crawford matchup. AB InBev will also advertise during Netflix’s live NFL Christmas Gameday 2025. The companies will also collaborate on some of the world’s biggest events, like the 2027 Women’s World Cup on Netflix.

    “We’re always looking for creative ways to build our brand and connect with fans, to keep fueling the fandom that comes from our great shows, thrilling movies, and can’t-miss live events,” said Marian Lee, chief marketing officer at Netflix. “The popularity of our titles allows us to pierce the cultural zeitgeist in ways few others can, and a great partnership can make that even better. We are super excited about creating attention-grabbing campaigns with AB InBev that are just as unique, fun, and creative as the shows and movies they support.”

