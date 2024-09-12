Lifestyle Sport
    Experience soccer history at the Legendary 5 Tournament set to ignite Johannesburg!

    Issued by Media24
    12 Sep 2024
    12 Sep 2024
    Soccer Laduma and KickOff are thrilled to announce the Legendary 5 Tournament – powered by BoyleSports.
    Experience soccer history at the Legendary 5 Tournament set to ignite Johannesburg!

    Join some of South Africa's best soccer players at the Marks Park Sports Club on 21 September 2024 for the ultimate five-a-side soccer showdown!

    The event is set to bring together top soccer talent, passionate fans, and Legendary South African players for an action-packed day.

    “This is our first attempt at putting together an event of this nature, and we’re really excited about the potential this event has to grow into even bigger events down the line. The reason Soccer Laduma & KickOff are so successful and have become synonymous with South African football is that we have always attempted to bring the fans and the readers closer to the game. This tournament is an extension of that vision, where amateur players get to literally reach out and touch their heroes. We’re very honoured to have a group of legends willing to give up their time to be part of this and look forward to what should be an incredible celebration of football.” – Clint Roper GM

    A celebration of soccer excellence

    The Legendary 5 Tournament is more than just an event – it's a celebration of South Africa's rich soccer heritage and our loyal Soccer Laduma and KickOff soccer-loving fans.

    The tournament will feature a mix of amateur teams and soccer legends, including Bernard Parker, Lebohang Mokoena, Cyril Nzama, Steve Lekoelea, Benedict Vilakazi, Letladi Madubanya, Morgan Gould, Rowen Fernández – Plus a guest appearance by Doctor Khumalo!

    With only 16 teams competing, the stakes are high as they vie for the coveted R10,000 cash prize and bragging rights – with a chance to battle it out against some of the best of the best. Can the legends still show our winning team a thing or two?

    Watch them bend it like Benedict and showcase their skills in a new setting: The cage!

    An unmissable experience for fans

    Spectators are in for a treat with a day packed with activities. From meet-and-greet opportunities with the soccer legends, to all the five-a-side matches, as well as foosball and a live eSport competition hosted by ACGL – there’s something for soccer lovers on every level.

    We’ll keep the energy going all day with a DJ providing background beats, as well as food stalls and activations.

    That’s family fun for only R50 a ticket! Booking is essential – get yours via Quicket.

    Event roundup:

    • Date: Saturday, 21 September 2024

    • Time: 9am - 5pm

    • Location: Marks Park Sports Club, Randburg, Johannesburg

    Media contact:

    For press inquiries, interviews, or more information, please contact:
    moc.42aidem@nalam.siocnarf; 021 406-2376

    About Soccer Laduma & KickOff

    Soccer Laduma and KickOff are South Africa’s premier soccer media platforms, providing fans with up-to-date news, interviews, and insights from the world of soccer.

    Join the fun with the official event social media hashtags:
    #Legendary5
    #SoccerLaduma
    #KickOff

    Media24
    Adspace24 is a division of Media24. Media24 is South Africa’s leading media company with interests in digital media and services, newspapers, magazines, ecommerce, book publishing, print and distribution. It is part of Naspers, a multinational group of media and ecommerce platforms.
