    Introducing Media24 Adnami: High-impact display advertising redefined

    Issued by Media24
    12 Jun 2025
    12 Jun 2025
    Media24 is excited to unveil Adnami, an innovative advertising solution aimed at helping brands connect meaningfully with audiences on News24 and Netwerk24.
    Introducing Media24 Adnami: High-impact display advertising redefined

    Adnami combines high-impact display formats with state-of-the-art technology to bring precision, visibility and creative execution to both mobile and desktop advertising. Whether building awareness or driving engagement, Adnami offers brands the tools to deliver better campaigns.

    High-impact advertising on trusted platforms

    Adnami enables advertisers to engage with News24 and Netwerk24 audiences through innovative, dynamic formats. High-impact ads offer premium visibility and help brands create campaigns that resonate on every platform.

    Bea van der Vyver, content sales director at Media24 Advertising and Content Marketing, highlights the central role of creativity in the Adnami approach: “Creativity in advertising can capture attention, engage emotions and make campaigns more memorable, ultimately driving brand awareness and sales. Adnami facilitates this creativity, helping brands stand out from the competition and create a lasting impression.”

    What makes Media24 Adnami different?

    Adnami stands out in a crowded digital advertising market by offering:

    • Premium visibility: Dynamic, innovative formats maximise exposure.
    • Smart optimisation: Transparent measurement tools and real-time analytics enable improvements during the campaign.
    • Access to premium audiences: Reach engaged audiences on South Africa’s most trusted platforms, aligned with their interests.

    Why choose Media24 Adnami?

    Adnami goes beyond traditional advertising with features that ensure precision, relevance and impact:

    • Advanced video technology: Seamless playback across all devices, reducing data usage by up to 90%.
    • Viewability-first approach: Ads appear only when visible, ensuring no wasted impressions.
    • Engaging formats: Options include Topscroll, Seamless Skin and Midscroll, delivering stronger engagement.
    • Cross-device excellence: Premium ad experiences work seamlessly on mobile and desktop.
    • Precision targeting: Reach the right audience at the right moment.
    • Analytics in real time: Measure attention, monitor performance and optimise campaigns during rollout.

    Transforming advertising at Media24

    Adnami reflects Media24’s commitment to helping brands achieve both creative and commercial success. From engaging visuals to meaningful targeting and robust performance tracking, Adnami empowers advertisers to align campaigns with specific goals in measurable ways.

    To find out more about Media24 Adnami and explore how it can transform your campaigns, connect with us today at moc.42aidem@gnitekram.

    Media24
    Media24 is South Africa’s leading media company, with a strong presence in digital media, book publishing and television. As part of Naspers, a global media and e-commerce group, we are committed to shaping the future of storytelling.
    Let's do Biz