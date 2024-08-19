DStvCCA: The 2024 DStv Content Creator Awards nominees announced

The 2024 DStv Content Creator Awards nominees have been announced.

The DStv Content Creator Awards nominees were announced at an event recently. Image supplied

Attended by content creators, media and high-profile personalities from across the country, the announcement was made at the Radisson RED Rooftop in Rosebank.

The annual awards, which celebrate the best and brightest content creators, saw the nominees across 17 categories announced.

The awards event takes place on Saturday 12 October in Johannesburg.

Two new awards

In addition to the excitement surrounding the nominees, two of the awards’ partners have launched competitions specifically targeting creators, giving them another chance to shine.

Get ready for #footbALLonDStv In addition, DStv launched a competition inviting creators to share how they get ready or watch ALL the football action on DStv. The competition winner will not only walk away with R20,000 in cash but also enjoy a VIP experience at the 2024 DStv Content Creator Awards, including double tickets, an official backstage photo opportunity, and a bar tab worth R1,000. To participate, creators must use the hashtags #footbALLonDStv and #DStvCCA, and tag DStv and the Content Creator Awards on their social media posts. Entries close on 24 September 2024. Welcome Amarula Premium African Gin, hello to a new award! A new addition to this year's awards is the “Spirit of Africa Award”, presented by Amarula Premium African Gin. This award celebrates content that embodies the essence of Africa. Creators are encouraged to submit video content, up to two minutes long, that showcases what it means to be unmistakably African. The winner will receive R20,000 in cash and the honour of being the first to hold this prestigious new award. Entries for the Spirit of Africa Award must include the hashtags #AmarulaAfricanGin, #SpiritOfAfrica, and #DStvCCA, and are open to South African residents only. Entries close on 24 September 2024.

2023 DStv content Creator Awards nominees

“The DStv Content Creator Awards have quickly become a highlight on the digital and social calendar, providing a platform to showcase the creativity and innovation that drives our content creation industry,” says Charis Coleman, head of digital content - MultiChoice Group.

“This year’s nominee list is a testament to the diverse and vibrant talent that continues to shape the digital landscape.”

The 2024 DStv Content Creator Awards nominees are:

Cause Award (Vote for your favourite and win*

Bella Monsoon, for The Fight Against GBV (Unique Code: CAUSE1)



Mimo for Lymphadema Awareness (Unique Code: CAUSE2)



Nomzamo Mbatha for Nomzamo Lighthouse Foundation Empowering HER campaign (Unique Code: CAUSE3)



Shandor Larenty for United Nations international Arabian Leopard Day (Unique Code: CAUSE4)



Siv Fighting Period Poverty for Socks for Sanitary Pads (Unique Code: CAUSE5)

Storyteller Award

Birth Of Stars, for ‘Birth Of Stars’



Brandon Olifant, for ‘From Vaal To Jacanda’



Joshwideawake, for ‘Inside South Africa’s Most Dangerous Neighbourhood’



Overthinking Football, for ‘This Is What Makes Malelodi Sundowns Successful’



The Ndlovu’s Uncut, for ‘LoveLocked’

Emerging Creator Award (Vote for your favourite and win)

Chesrae Megan (Unique code: EMERGING1)



Collen BhutiKaSimi (Unique Code: EMERGING2)



Grace Mondlana (Unique Code: EMERGING3)



Jane Mpholo (Unique Code: EMERGING4)



Yerik Jomei (Unique Code: EMERGING5)

Song of the Year Award, Powered by 947 (Vote for your favourite and win)*

Dlala Thukzin – iPLAN (Unique Code: SONG1)



Kamo Mphela – Dalie (Unique Code: SONG2)



TitoM & Yuppe – Tshwala Bam (Unique Code: SONG3)



Tyla – Water (Unique Code: SONG4)



Tyler ICU – Mnike (Unique Code: SONG5)

Social Commentary Award)

Darren Campher



Politically Aweh



Shanray Van Wyk



Silas Must Fall



Zethu Gqola

Travel & Lifestyle Award)

Centtwinz Travel



Chris Rogers



J. Martin



Mzwandile & Siza Ndlovu



Simóne and Vernon

The winner in this category will be gifted a R10,000 Lift Wallet from Lift.

Foodie Award

Cooking With Zanele



Karabo Didi



Kenneth Tebogo Middleton



Mush Kitchen



Sifo The Cooking Husband

Beauty Award)

Colourme Sim



Zoliswa Mahlobo



ZeeXOnline



Zesipho.M



Foyin OG

Fashion & Style Award

Kamo Mphela



Kat Sinivasan



Kefilwe Mabote



Nabilah Kariem



Phupho Gumede K

Trendsetter Award (Vote for your favourite and win)*

Coachella Randy (Unique Code: TREND1)



Khanyisa Unfiltered (Unique Code: TREND2)



Linda Mtoba (Unique Code: TREND3)



Mandz Not Hot (Unique Code: TREND4



Moghelingz (Unique Code: TREND5)



Nabilah Kariem (Unique Code: TREND6)

Best Event After Movie Award

Rage Festival, produced by G&G Productions



Retreat Yourself, produced by Audio Visual Alchemy



Rocking the Daisies, produced by Palm Productions



Soundset Sunday, produced by French For New



Ultra South Africa, produced by Anything Goes

Gaming Creator of the Year Award

Beamerboy TV



Canton Parker



Furious Kitty



NaturalCauzes



Sam ‘Tech Girl’ Wright

Podcast of the Year Award)

African Story Magic with Gcina Mhlophe



History of South Africa



Popcorn & Cheese



True Crime South Africa



Wide Awake Podcast

Thumb-stopping Award

Chris Rogers



Ricollin



Shandor Larenty



Stefan



Theblackwendy



Wiseman Zither

Best Creator Campaign Content Award

Belinda Gwala for Bernini: Made from Wine’



Chris Rogers for Bonaqua: Chug Life



Gingerwithagopro for Samsung: S23 Ultra



Janey en Waney for Kyknet: Op my Eish Seisoen 3



Sipho Muchindu for Carling Black Label – AbinBev: Most Awarded Beer

Pan-African Creator Award

Charity Ekezie



Kuda Rice



Mark Angel Comedy



Tilda Harris



Uncle Mo

DStv Creator of the Year Award (Vote for your favourite and win*

Darren Campher (Unique Code: DSTV1)



Khanyisa Unfiltered (Unique Code: DSTV2)



Mandz Not Hot (Unique Code: DSTV3)



Nabilah Kariem (Unique Code: DSTV4)



Shandor Larenty (Unique Code: DSTV5)



Sifo The Cooking Husband (Unique Code: DSTV6)



Siv Ngesi (Unique code: DSTV7)

Among the categories, five* will be open for public voting, allowing fans to choose who takes home the coveted awards.

To cast your vote for your favourite creator, visit Content Creator Awards or SMS your favourite nominee’s unique code to 33103 and you could win a VIP experience to the awards on 12 October.

Ts & Cs Apply. SMSs charged at R1.50.

All winners receive a gorgeous trophy designed by artist and designer Shaun Oakley, AKA That Damn Vandal, and a prize hamper valued at approx. R5,000.

To pre-register for the winners event tickets, or for more information on the DStv Content Creator Awards, visit Content Creator Awards