Verve relaunches as the artificial intelligence, human and cultural understanding business

Verve today relaunches as 'the artificial intelligence, human and cultural understanding business'. The announcement follows Verve’s new strategy of ‘combining artificial intelligence with human intelligence and cultural intelligence in order to help clients make better business decisions'.

Andrew Cooper, founder and CEO at Verve

Founder and CEO Andrew Cooper comments: “We are undergoing a major business transformation as AI is designed into almost everything that we do. Not just AI for creating greater efficiency, but far more importantly, using artificial intelligence for creating better insight”.

He continues: “Verve is all about combining artificial intelligence, human intelligence and cultural intelligence to generate faster, deeper, and better insights for decision making. We take these ‘three intelligences’ and utilise them across our four practice areas of insight communities, insight consultancy, culture & futures, and AI for better insight.”

Verve is using the power of AI for varied applications, from expanding customer segmentations into lifelike personas, to extracting commercial value from existing data sets and enhancing customer closeness, for a range of Verve’s clients.

The company is investing in proprietary technology such as Verve Maven, a research optimised machine learning and generative AI training layer, which underpins the business’s market leading Verve Intelligent Personas (VIPs) – powerful, predictive, and validated AI-powered simulations.

Richard Preedy, executive director and head of AI at Verve

Verve has also announced that Richard Preedy is to take up the newly created role of executive director and head of artificial intelligence. Preedy, who was formerly Verve’s joint head of insight, comments: “Using Verve Maven to analyse the data, and adding further private client training layers, we are able to build Verve Intelligent Persons – which are highly predictive (R2 of >0.8) of the customer segment or group we are seeking to represent.”

Verve’s heritage in online communities makes the business uniquely placed to build Verve Intelligent Personas. Using high quality customer datasets provided by clients, they are built, validated, and updated on an ongoing against real customer responses.

Preedy adds: “One of the best ways of dealing with respondent quality issues is not to have to ask people in the first place. Rather we can use Verve Intelligent Personas, built privately for clients’ precise needs, to undertake a whole host of research tasks with high predictivity, saving the humans for the 'good stuff' to really bring insights to life.“

Cooper concludes: “We believe the research model is set for fundamental change, hence why we are completely redesigning Verve as the business which uniquely combines artificial intelligence, human intelligence and cultural intelligence to help our clients make better, more intelligent decisions.”