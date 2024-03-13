Industries

    Kagiso Media Radio and Creative Circle enter 3-year sponsorship agreement

    Issued by Kagiso Media Radio
    13 Mar 2024
    Kagiso Media Radio (KMR) has announced a new sponsorship deal with the non-profit organisation, Creative Circle (CC).
    The agreement, which will run until 28 February 2027, includes the sponsorship of Creative Circle’s ‘Ad of the Month’ and ‘Best of the Year’ awards.

    Kagiso Media Radio CEO, Nick Grubb, said: “We are excited to partner with the advertising industry’s creative ‘centre’ – it gives us the opportunity to help keep SA advertising among the best in the world, but also support initiatives to grow and develop young talent. We are a multimedia group that carries advertising across all our platforms and believe that great content comes from compelling people. Creative Circle, and KMR, are all about those people!”

    Creative Circle is dedicated to maintaining high levels of creativity in South Africa’s advertising industry.

    The organisation, which was founded 30 years ago, is guided by its purpose to inspire the transformation of product, people, and perception through the power of creativity.

    “By ensuring high standards of creativity, we are able to ensure that South African agencies produce world class creative solutions for clients, the best talent is attracted to our industry, and business sees creativity as an essential resource for growth,” Roanna Williams, the current chairperson of CC and CCO of Boundless, said.

    She added that the NPO relies on sponsorships to keep it going.

    “Our sponsors - Kagiso Media Radio, SAB, and Nedbank - are businesses that believe in the power of creativity for business success. With these sponsorships, we can support organisations like Blackboard and host inspiring and educational events like the Full Circle and the CC Best of the Year. We are also able to become the Voice of South African creativity by having a presence at the Loeries, as well as a podcast ‘Talking in Creative Circles’.”

    CC’s ’Talking in Creative Circles’ podcast, which will launch in March, will also be sponsored by KMR.

    Kagiso Media Radio’s on-demand content head, Diane Macpherson, is thrilled to join hands with the Creative Circle in crafting a monthly podcast that will discuss important industry-related topics.

    “‘Talking In Creative Circles’ aims to inspire, recognise, and foster creativity within South Africa’s advertising community. Listeners will be privy to firsthand comments from some of Creative Circle’s ‘Ad of the Month/Year’ judges. It’s going to be an exclusive peek behind the curtain at what makes an award-winning ad campaign,” she said.

    KMR’s sponsorship agreement includes involvement in Blackboard projects.

    The educational organisation, which is backed by Creative Circle, exposes children from underprivileged schools to creative disciplines and career paths.

    Nkanyezi Masango, chief creative officer at Dentsu Creative and founder of Blackboard, said the organisation creates a pathway into the industry for marginalised high school learners.

    This helps elevate the industry’s creativity through fresh minds and new perspectives from talent that wasn’t previously available.

    “In a country with such a high unemployment rate, creativity offers new opportunities for young people to participate in the economy. It also validates the creative kids who were never going to become lawyers and doctors. It’s important that we validate creativity as a useful skill in society,” he said.

    Creative Circle’s ‘Best of 2023’ awards (also known as ‘Ad of the Year’) will be taking place in Johannesburg on Thursday, 14 March.

    ‘Talking in Creative Circles’ will debut on Tuesday, 19 March.

    Kagiso Media Radio
    Kagiso Media Radio is one of South Africa's leading radio broadcasting and publishing companies. Its broadcast portfolio includes East Coast Radio and Jacaranda FM - SA's biggest independent radio station.

