Radio power duo continue successful relationship

Kagiso Media Radio (KMR) and Phil Dowse Media (PDM) are excited to announce the extension of their successful partnership for an additional two years until the end of 2026.

This highly fruitful collaboration has consistently delivered remarkable results both on and off air for Jacaranda FM and East Coast Radio, bringing listeners some of the most talked-about on-air promotions, rewarding talent and staff development initiatives, record-breaking ratings, and numerous industry accolades.

The long-standing relationship has enabled Phil Dowse Media to have a deep appreciation for, and gain profound insights into, the South African market. Phil Dowse, CEO of PDM, emphasises the invaluable benefit derived from his experience working with the KMR team over an extensive period.

His years of engagement have provided him with a real understanding of the culture and distinctiveness of South Africa, enabling him to effectively leverage his global intellect from his vast network of clients and contacts and present it to the KMR team in a manner befitting the market.

Dowse has twice been named International Radio Consultant of the Year and works with many of the world’s top radio stations and media networks, including the number one Australian Network ARN, Europe’s NRJ, and the UK/European network Bauer Media. He has also worked with several of the USA’s major networks, including The Walt Disney Company.

“Phil Dowse Media brings a wealth of international knowledge and experience to the South African marketplace, and we love being able to share, adapt, and utilise this expertise to deliver the best radio content to our listeners. Phil has been a real partner to our content teams, and they thrive on the cutting-edge information he brings them from around the world," said Nick Grubb, KMR CEO.

Travis Bussiahn, programme and content manager at East Coast Radio, added: “We are delighted with the renewal of our partnership with Phil, whose strategic insight and global expertise have been invaluable to East Coast Radio. His ability to blend clarity with creativity aligns perfectly with our goals. We look forward to sustaining our track record of success with Phil's continued guidance.”

Jacaranda FM is equally thrilled to continue its collaboration with Dowse. “Phil has incredible experience, skill and market intelligence, as well as a rare blend of pragmatism and humour. He’s been instrumental in the incredible success of Jacaranda FM over many years. We are delighted that our partnership will continue, as we build an even better product for our listeners,” programme and content manager, Charlotte Kilbane, said.