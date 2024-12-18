Marketing & Media Media
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsIMC ConferenceIAB Bookmarks AwardsOrchids and OnionsPrism AwardsLoeries Creative WeekMore Sections..

In the news

Matte BLKMachine_MultiChoiceDentsuaHead Marketing ServicesBlue Label MediaTopco MediaPrimedia BroadcastingSAMROMotherland OMNiEast Coast RadioPRISAKLAHoorah DigitalDStv Media SalesEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    eMedia investments CEO Antonio Lee appointed BRC chairperson to drive audience research innovation

    18 Dec 2024
    18 Dec 2024
    In a transition that promises to drive innovation and precision in audience research, Antonio Lee, CEO of eMedia Investments, has been appointed the new chairperson of the Broadcast Research Council of South Africa (BRC).
    Source: © eMedia The BRC has appointed Antonio Lee, CEO of eMedia Investments, as its new Chairperson
    Source: © eMedia eMedia The BRC has appointed Antonio Lee, CEO of eMedia Investments, as its new Chairperson

    Lee succeeds Monde Twala, senior vice president & co-general manager for Paramount Africa & Lead BET International, who has served as chairperson since 2018.

    Twala will remain an active board member, ensuring continuity and strategic consistency.

    The BRC also welcomes two media executives to its board, Nick Grubb, chief executive of radio for Kagiso Media, and Jonathan Procter, group CEO of Primedia.

    These appointments bring even more industry expertise and strategic insights to the board.

    Outgoing board members Melissa Mc Nally and Tracy Stafford will transition to focus on technical oversight within the Radio Research Committee, to ensure their continued valuable contribution to the organisation's research initiatives.

    Strategic roadmap for audience measurement in 2025

    Next year, 2025, the BRC is set to undertake comprehensive research procurement and development processes that will further enhance audience measurement capabilities.

    Key initiatives Include:

    1. Radio Audience Measurement (Rams)

      2. - A new Request for Proposal (RFP) has been launched in Q4 2024
      - Supplier appointment expected by the end of Q1 2025

    2. Television Audience Measurement (Tams)

      3. - Comprehensive RFP process scheduled across Q1 and Q2 2025
      - Aims to enhance television audience research methodologies

    3. Establishment Survey

      4. - Ask Afrika has been appointed to conduct a comprehensive Establishment Survey
      - Will provide universe updates for both television and radio sectors in 2025.

    Forward-looking commitment

    "These strategic moves are not just about changes or procuring new research," Lee emphasises.

    "They represent our commitment to delivering nuanced, accurate, and timely audience insights that will drive strategic decision-making across the media, marketing, and advertising landscapes."

    Gary Whitaker, CEO of the BRC adds, "Our ongoing mission remains the same which is to provide objective, transparent data that empowers our industry's understanding of audience dynamics."

    Read more: television, RAMS, radio, TAMS, Primedia, Kagiso Media, Ask Afrika, Monde Twala, Nick Grubb, audience research, establishment survey, Broadcast Research Council of South Africa, BRC, Gary Whitaker, eMedia Investments, Jonathan Procter, Radio Audience Measurement
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    Related
    More industry news

    NextOptions
    Let's do Biz