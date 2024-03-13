Howard Audio teams with In Bloom to bring awareness on gender issues

Industries

Production Company news South Africa

    Issued by Howard Audio
    13 Mar 2024
    13 Mar 2024
    Howard Audio is very proud to have been the full turnkey audio solution for final mix and sound design in stereo and 5.1 surround for IN BLOOM. Howard Audio attended the launch of the project last week.

    IN BLOOM is a unique anthology of five compelling short films spanning different countries and cultures which delves into the complexities of gender issues following characters on the brink of life defining moments, by choice or circumstance.

    The collection tells unheard stories addressing a range of crucial issues including period poverty, child marriage, gender-based violence, HIV self-stigma, family planning and women’s economic empowerment. We are honoured to be part of such an initiative to help bring awareness and play our role as change makers.

    IN BLOOM officially released on channels BET, MTV, and MTV BASE on 8 March in celebration of International Women’s Day, followed by its online release on 9 March.

    Huge thank you to our clients at Diprente and Khulking Media for trusting us with this amazing project.

    Howard Audio
    At Howard Audio we do sound differently. Our composers and engineers combine original music, sound design and final mix in a state of the art studio to create emotionally captivating audio.

