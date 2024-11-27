Subscribe & Follow
Black Friday special: 50% off ‘A Swingin' Christmas’ tickets!
50% off Black Friday special!
Only valid until midnight Friday, 29 November – enjoy a whopping 50% off the top three tier ticket prices. Celebrate the season with the 18-piece Johannesburg Big Band as they perform festive tunes from legends like Michael Bublé, Frank Sinatra, Mariah Carey, and George Michael. Joining them on stage will be some of your favorite local stars, including Kurt Darren, Zwai Bala, Monique Steyn, Harry Sideropoulos, and the vibrant Mzansi Youth Choir.
Why you can’t miss this
- Sensational music: Live performances that bring timeless Christmas classics to life.
- Star-studded cast: Featuring top South African talent, including the 18-piece Johannesburg Big Band, led by Adam Howard
- Perfect outing for everyone: Gather your friends and family for an afternoon full of music and holiday cheer.
Show details
Mark your calendars: 14 and 15 December 2024
Catch us at 12pm and 4pm
Offer valid: Book by midnight, Friday, 29 November
Tickets available now at Webtickets.co.za
‘A Swingin' Christmas’ promises to be the highlight of your festive season – a truly magical experience proudly powered by Hot 1027.
We can’t wait to celebrate the most wonderful time of the year with you!
Warmest regards,
Adam Howard and the Howard Events Team
