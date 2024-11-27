Marketing & Media Events & Conferencing
    Black Friday special: 50% off ‘A Swingin' Christmas’ tickets!

    Issued by Howard Audio
    27 Nov 2024
    27 Nov 2024
    Get ready to jazz up your holidays with an offer you simply can’t resist! This Black Friday, we're giving you an opportunity to experience ‘A Swingin' Christmas’ at an unbeatable price.
    Black Friday special: 50% off &#x2018;A Swingin' Christmas&#x2019; tickets!

    50% off Black Friday special!

    Only valid until midnight Friday, 29 November – enjoy a whopping 50% off the top three tier ticket prices. Celebrate the season with the 18-piece Johannesburg Big Band as they perform festive tunes from legends like Michael Bublé, Frank Sinatra, Mariah Carey, and George Michael. Joining them on stage will be some of your favorite local stars, including Kurt Darren, Zwai Bala, Monique Steyn, Harry Sideropoulos, and the vibrant Mzansi Youth Choir.

    Black Friday special: 50% off &#x2018;A Swingin' Christmas&#x2019; tickets!

    Why you can’t miss this

    • Sensational music: Live performances that bring timeless Christmas classics to life.
    • Star-studded cast: Featuring top South African talent, including the 18-piece Johannesburg Big Band, led by Adam Howard
    • Perfect outing for everyone: Gather your friends and family for an afternoon full of music and holiday cheer.
    Black Friday special: 50% off &#x2018;A Swingin' Christmas&#x2019; tickets!

    Show details

    Mark your calendars: 14 and 15 December 2024
    Catch us at 12pm and 4pm
    Offer valid: Book by midnight, Friday, 29 November
    Tickets available now at Webtickets.co.za

    ‘A Swingin' Christmas’ promises to be the highlight of your festive season – a truly magical experience proudly powered by Hot 1027.

    We can’t wait to celebrate the most wonderful time of the year with you!

    Warmest regards,
    Adam Howard and the Howard Events Team

    Howard Audio
    At Howard Audio we do sound differently. Our composers and engineers combine original music, sound design and final mix in a state of the art studio to create emotionally captivating audio.
