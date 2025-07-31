South Africa
Marketing & Media Production
    Jonathan Roxmouth: My Favourite Broadway final weekend

    ‘My Favourite Broadway’ opened to critical acclaim, full houses and standing ovations. Avoid disappointment – book now!
    Issued by Howard Audio
    31 Jul 2025
    ‘My Favourite Broadway’ opened to critical acclaim, full houses and standing ovations. Avoid disappointment – book now!  

    From golden age classics to modern showstoppers, one thing is clear: It’s a celebration of Broadway that South African audiences will remember for many years to come.  

    Only four shows left!  With just a handful of performances remaining, this is your final chance to experience Jonathan Roxmouth - My Favourite Broadway live at the Teatro.  

    Group of 10+? Contact www.webtickets.co.za to secure your group booking discount. 
    Group of 20+? Bigger discount! Contact az.oc.oiduadrawoh@sgnikoobpuorg now.  

    *Ts & Cs apply. Excludes matinee performances.

    Howard Audio
    At Howard Audio we do sound differently. Our composers and engineers combine original music, sound design and final mix in a state of the art studio to create emotionally captivating audio.
    Let's do Biz