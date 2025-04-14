Marketing & Media Production
    Marketing & Media Production

    What does South Africa sound like? Behind the scenes for SA Tourism

    Last week marked a special moment at Howard Audio as we unveiled our latest project - a captivating campaign for SA Tourism, created in collaboration with the legendary Vusi Mahlasela.
    Issued by Howard Audio
    14 Apr 2025
    14 Apr 2025
    Working on this project was a creative journey that brought together music and storytelling in a celebration of South Africa’s vibrant spirit.

    Collaborative magic:

    The chemistry in the studio was tangible as Vusi and Adam Howard combined their musical visions. Guided by Phil Ireland’s creative direction from Avatar and AK from Spitfire Films’ directorial prowess, the process was one for the books. Music supervisor Marc Algranti played a pivotal role, ensuring every note conveyed the narrative we aimed to share.

    More than just a campaign:

    Creating music for SA Tourism (which we’ve been lucky enough to do on a number of occasions) is always a profound experience. Each piece we compose aims to resonate with both locals and visitors, inviting them to explore and connect with South Africa’s diverse beauty.

    It’s about more than music here; it’s about narrating the country’s rich story through sound.

    We’re thrilled with the outcome and grateful for the chance to add another layer to the narrative of our beautiful country.

