Kfm 94.5 bolsters its Western Cape #1 position with the addition of legendary Stan Mars

Kfm 94.5 is thrilled to announce that renowned radio personality Stan Mars will join the station from 1 April 2025. With nearly three decades of experience, Stan is a beloved icon in the Cape Town radio and entertainment scene, and joins the award-winning Kfm 94.5 alongside its already star-studded lineup.

As Kfm 94.5 reinforces its position as the Western Cape's foremost radio station, Stan will debut a new show, Sundays from 6-9pm. The show will feature popular hits as well as all-time favourites, as Stan wraps up your weekend and prepares you for the week ahead.

“I am beyond excited to be joining Kfm 94.5! Joining the number one station has always been a dream of mine, and I am looking forward to a wonderful journey with the Kfm 94.5 audience and team,” said Stan Mars.

Hennie Myburgh, station manager of Kfm 94.5, commented on Stan’s appointment: “Stan brings a wealth of experience and a deep understanding of the Western Cape’s audience. His arrival comes at a pivotal moment for Kfm 94.5, as we evolve our programming and strengthen our connection with listeners across the Western Cape and beyond.”

With an already award-winning lineup including Darren Simpson, Tracey Lange, EB Inglis and Carl Wastie, Stan’s arrival reinforces the steadfast and deep relationship that Kfm 94.5 has with the communities of the Western Cape through music and storytelling.

Mark your calendars for Sunday 6 April at 6pm as Stan steps in behind the Kfm 94.5 microphone for the first time. Listen live on 94.5fm or primediaplus.com every Sunday from 6-9pm.



