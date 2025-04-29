Marketing & Media Radio & Audio
    Kfm 94.5 and Primedia Cares partner with Bridges for Music Academy

    As the leading audio brand in the Western Cape, Kfm 94.5 is deeply committed to nurturing and empowering creative communities across the region. In a bold and inspiring initiative, Kfm 94.5, in collaboration with Primedia Cares, is proud to announce a transformative partnership with the Bridges for Music Academy – a beacon of hope for aspiring young creatives.
    Issued by Primedia Broadcasting
    29 Apr 2025
    29 Apr 2025
    From the vibrant streets of Langa, this powerful alliance aims to provide meaningful opportunities for unemployed youth, offering a lifeline through world-class education in music, well-being, and entrepreneurship. The Bridges for Music Academy is more than a school – it is a sanctuary where creativity is cultivated, potential is realised, and futures are ignited.

    "Your dreams and goals are in your own hands. Only you can make it happen. Be the change you want to see." – Thulani Headman aka DJ Fosta

    The Kfm 94.5 partnership will focus on:

    • Building awareness for the Bridges for Music Academy
    • Supporting fundraising initiatives for the Academy
    • Delivering masterclasses hosted by Kfm presenters and management
    • Offering students work experience at Kfm 94.5 and signature events such as K-Day

    This collaboration reflects Kfm 94.5’s unwavering dedication to social impact and community development. By combining the power of music with mentorship and media exposure, the initiative will help break the cycle of poverty and unlock new pathways for success. “We are incredibly proud to stand alongside the Bridges for Music Academy,” says Hennie Myburgh, station manager: Kfm. “Together, we are shaping the next generation of creative talent and making a lasting impact – one beat at a time.”

    This is yet another powerful example of a Primedia Cares initiative – transforming lives, empowering youth, and strengthening communities through innovative and heartfelt action. Empowering the next generation of talent.

    Kfm, Primedia Broadcasting, Hennie Myburgh
    Primedia Broadcasting
    Primedia Broadcasting is the home to premium radio stations in Gauteng and the Western Cape and specialises in omnichannel converged solutions that deliver results.
