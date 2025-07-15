Marketing & Media Radio & Audio
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Youth MonthWomen's MonthCannes LionsAfrica MonthBizTrendsBizTrendsTVMandela MonthOrchids and OnionsMore Sections..

In the news

Topco MediaBoundlessDaily MaverickBlue Label MediaCatchwordsOFM RadioBrave GroupEpic LionClockworkAfdaPrimedia BroadcastingDentsuSunshinegunMullen Lowe South AfricaDMASAEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Subscribe & Follow

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Anele and The Club Live featuring Boity, Nasty C, Matthew Mole, Will Linley, Chrizz Beatz, and more

    Joburg, get ready for the ultimate experience! Anele and The Club Live 2025 is set to take place on 19 July 2025, and this is a chance for fans to be part of something truly special. The event brings the magic of the breakfast show straight to the audience, promising an unforgettable night!
    Issued by Primedia Broadcasting
    15 Jul 2025
    15 Jul 2025
    Anele and The Club Live featuring Boity, Nasty C, Matthew Mole, Will Linley, Chrizz Beatz, and more

  • Date: 19 July 2025
  • Venue: SunBet Arena at Time Square Casino, Pretoria
  • Time: 5pm to 8pm

    This year’s lineup features some of the biggest names in the RSA entertainment scene, including Boity, Nasty C, Matthew Mole, Will Linley, Chrizz Beatz, and many more. These stars will join Anele and her crew for a night filled with laughter, music, and memorable moments that will have everyone buzzing.

    Anele and The Club Live is not just another event; it’s a full-on experience that brings the breakfast show to life! Attendees can expect live interviews, fun games, and plenty of audience participation – making them feel like they’re right there in the studio. Plus, there will be chances to win some exciting prizes throughout the night!

    Ticket prices

  • General access – adults: R250
  • Kids under 12: R150 (Note: no kids under 3 allowed)

    This is an opportunity for Joburg residents to be part of something truly unique! Whether enjoying a night out with friends, a family outing, or simply looking for a good time, there’s something for everyone at Anele and The Club Live 2025!

    Tickets are selling faster than a taxi on the M1, so it’s advised not to wait. Fans should secure their spots for a night filled with laughter, music, and memories that will last a lifetime.

    Tickets can be purchased at Ticketmaster.co.za or Primediaplus.com. For the latest updates and artist announcements, listeners are encouraged to tune into 947 and follow the station on social media.

    Get ready to be part of the club – everyone can’t wait to see you there, Joburg!

    • Read more: Primedia Broadcasting, Anele, Matthew Mole, Will Linley, Ticketmaster
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    Primedia Broadcasting
    Primedia Broadcasting is the home to premium radio stations in Gauteng and the Western Cape and specialises in omnichannel converged solutions that deliver results.
    Related
    OptionsNext
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz