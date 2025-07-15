Subscribe & Follow
Anele and The Club Live featuring Boity, Nasty C, Matthew Mole, Will Linley, Chrizz Beatz, and more
This year’s lineup features some of the biggest names in the RSA entertainment scene, including Boity, Nasty C, Matthew Mole, Will Linley, Chrizz Beatz, and many more. These stars will join Anele and her crew for a night filled with laughter, music, and memorable moments that will have everyone buzzing.
Anele and The Club Live is not just another event; it’s a full-on experience that brings the breakfast show to life! Attendees can expect live interviews, fun games, and plenty of audience participation – making them feel like they’re right there in the studio. Plus, there will be chances to win some exciting prizes throughout the night!
Ticket prices
This is an opportunity for Joburg residents to be part of something truly unique! Whether enjoying a night out with friends, a family outing, or simply looking for a good time, there’s something for everyone at Anele and The Club Live 2025!
Tickets are selling faster than a taxi on the M1, so it’s advised not to wait. Fans should secure their spots for a night filled with laughter, music, and memories that will last a lifetime.
Tickets can be purchased at Ticketmaster.co.za or Primediaplus.com. For the latest updates and artist announcements, listeners are encouraged to tune into 947 and follow the station on social media.
Get ready to be part of the club – everyone can’t wait to see you there, Joburg!
