SA Movie thriller set to open New York Film Fest

Death of a Whistleblower, the explosive new thriller from award-winning director Ian Gabriel, has been selected as the prestigious Opening Night Film for the Harlem based African Diaspora International Film Festival (ADIFF) in New York City. The screening marks a milestone for South African cinema, as the film’s gripping narrative about corruption, justice, and moral courage gains global attention, with the premiere USA screening scheduled to take place at Columbia University’s historic Teachers College theatre, inaugurated in 1887 and at several other popular New York venues.

The film has already sparked significant conversation within the industry, thanks to its timely, socially relevant themes. Set against the backdrop of a dangerous conspiracy involving military corruption and illicit arms trafficking, Death of a Whistleblower draws on real-world events, further enhancing its powerful relevance in today's socio-political climate and focuses on the conduct of warfare for profit in Africa and the Middle East. The movie’s intense exploration of moral integrity in the face of overwhelming danger makes it one of the most talked-about

films of the year.

Meanwhile, South African audiences will get to experience this gripping film when Death of a Whistleblower starts streaming on eVOD from 28 November 2024, offering viewers the opportunity to watch it from the comfort of their homes. This marks a major release for eVOD, continuing the pla\orm's commitment to showcasing cu]ng-edge South African and African cinema to a global audience.

"Death of a Whistleblower is a journey into the lives of those who risk everything to uncover and confront the truth," said Ian Gabriel, the film's visionary director. “The film’s selection as the Opening Night feature at ADIFF NYC is an incredible honour. It underscores the importance of African stories in global conversations about justice, corruption, and the power of whistleblowers. I'm excited to have received the invitation to present the film to a New York audience and discuss its impact with them.”

Global spotlight on African cinema

The film’s New York premiere marks a significant step in its international campaign, with multiple screenings at ADIFF NYC, including a special Q&A session with Ian Gabriel on Opening Night. The film is part of an eclectic programme of 65 films from 32 countries featured in the festival, which runs from 29 November to 15 December 2024, at premier venues in New York City.

As the buzz around its New York debut reaches a fever pitch, South African audiences can stream Death of a Whistleblower directly on eVOD from 28 November 2024. This significant release is set to solidify the film’s place as a key player in the broader conversation about social justice, corruption, and political accountability on the African continent.

“eMedia is excited to partner with the film’s creators to bring Death of a Whistleblower to South African audiences on eVOD. The film tackles important issues that resonate on a global scale, and we’re proud to be part of its journey,” said Vuyelwa Booi, manager: local programming at e.TV.

“Death of a Whistleblower is a powerful statement on the courage needed to confront corruption and injustice,” said Tshepiso Chikapa-Phiri, producer. “I'm proud to see the film’s critical story connect with both international audiences and South African viewers through eVOD.”

About Known Associates Entertainment:

Known Associates Entertainment (KAE) specialises in global content production, offering innovative financing solutions and fostering partnerships to deliver compelling films and television series.

Known for story

KAE leads African film and TV content creation, producing high-quality scripted narratives across genres like action, drama, and comedies. Focused on showcasing diverse African voices, KAE collaborates with top talent to create award-winning content that resonates globally.

About Giant Films

Giant Films, helmed by Ian Gabriel, is renowned for producing cinematic experiences that explore compelling, socially relevant narratives from South Africa and beyond. Co-producing Death of a Whistleblower, Giant Films continues its mission to elevate African storytelling on the global stage, spotlighting stories that provoke thought and conversation.

About ADIFF NYC 2024

Celebrating its 32nd anniversary, ADIFF NYC 2024 presents an eclectic programme of 65 films from 32 countries, offering audiences a unique platform to experience global perspectives on the African diaspora. The festival runs from 29 November to 15 December, with screenings across premier venues in New York City, including Teachers College and the

Leonard Nimoy Thalia Theatre.

For tickets and more information on ADIFF NYC 2024, visit www.nyadiff.org. In South Africa, Death of a Whistleblower will be available on eVOD from 28 November.

