Verve promotes 14 globally to support growth
Earlier this year, Verve announced a relaunch and strategic focus on ‘combining artificial, human and cultural intelligence’ across its four practice areas of insight communities, insight consultancy, culture and futures and AI for better insight.
Since then, the business has won several major accounts, including Unilever, Mars Petcare, Swarovski and The Royal Mint, contributing to strong growth in areas of its new AI-enhanced proposition.
Following this, Ed Vargeson has been promoted to director, research. During the past five years with Verve, Vargeson has played an instrumental role in growing the E.ON Group account as well as heading up accounts such as Compare the Market and William Hill.
Meg Palmer has been promoted to associate director, Semiotics. Since joining as a graduate over five years ago, Palmer has increasingly focused on delivering Verve's semiotics work with high-profile, global clients in the FMCG, media and retail industries. Palmer will be carrying Verve’s semiotics offer forward as Kim Howard takes over as the strategic lead for Culture & Futures.
Elsewhere in the research team there has been a further five promotions across the London, Manchester and Johannesburg hubs with Anna Jones, Emily Tutton and Charlie Lancaster all being promoted to senior research executive. While Clara Boudet and Bianca Reyneke have been promoted to research manager.
The operations team also sees seven promotions. Andrei Tofan has been promoted to scripting deputy manager after a ten-year career with the business. Costin Moldoveanu has been promoted to project manager, while Felicia Nicolae and Bianca Stan are promoted to associate director for scripting and data processing respectively.
Finally, Oana Stefan has been promoted to community manager, Mihai Stanoiu moves up to senior project manager and Denisa Ionela Dobreanu to project manager.
