Verve promote Lydia Martin to research director

Verve, the experts in cultural, human and artificial intelligence for supercharged insight and communities, have made a number of promotions across their European team.

Lydia Martin Nina Luiggi

Lydia Martin has been promoted to research director, following more than four years at the company. With a lead role on the long-standing Samsung account, she will continue to run strategic projects across Verve’s expanded proposition and manage Samsung account development alongside the wider team.

Also based out of Verve’s London hub, Nina Luiggi has been promoted to associate director. Luiggi joined the company from Ipsos MORI 18 months ago and has since become a crucial part of client account teams including Shell, Camelot and Irwin Mitchell.

Elsewhere in the research team, Jay Daniells and Maya Fraser-Hall have both been promoted to senior research executive, and Verve’s operations team sees Grace James and Jo Airinei promoted to project manager.

Executive director, Tim Martin comments: “Nothing makes me happier than witnessing the success of our team. Their achievements are a testament to their commitment and talent – and their growth is our growth.”



