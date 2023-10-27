Industries

Africa


Verve promote Lydia Martin to research director

27 Oct 2023
Issued by: VERVE
Verve, the experts in cultural, human and artificial intelligence for supercharged insight and communities, have made a number of promotions across their European team.
Lydia Martin
Lydia Martin
Nina Luiggi
Nina Luiggi

Lydia Martin has been promoted to research director, following more than four years at the company. With a lead role on the long-standing Samsung account, she will continue to run strategic projects across Verve’s expanded proposition and manage Samsung account development alongside the wider team.

Also based out of Verve’s London hub, Nina Luiggi has been promoted to associate director. Luiggi joined the company from Ipsos MORI 18 months ago and has since become a crucial part of client account teams including Shell, Camelot and Irwin Mitchell.

Elsewhere in the research team, Jay Daniells and Maya Fraser-Hall have both been promoted to senior research executive, and Verve’s operations team sees Grace James and Jo Airinei promoted to project manager.

Executive director, Tim Martin comments: “Nothing makes me happier than witnessing the success of our team. Their achievements are a testament to their commitment and talent – and their growth is our growth.”

VERVE
We take a holistic approach to understanding people, helping our clients react to global change through specialisms in Culture, Communities and Smart Digital Insight. Proudly independent, we're one Global team, bringing joined-up thinking for the best answers to business challenges.

Culture - An 'Outside In' approach to human understanding.

We decode culture to expose the hidden forces that influence consumer attitudes and behaviours. Led by Verve's expert Ignite practitioners, we combine semiotics, trends analysis and Social Intelligence with AI-led tools and a global network of leading-edge consumers to build a complete picture of now and what's coming next.

Communities- Reconnecting businesses with the real people behind the data.

Verve communities are like having a group of customers in the room next door, who you can talk to whenever you want, about whatever you want, in an authentic and joined-up way. Central to any insight ecosystem, our communities combine robust quant, intimate qual and behavioural data to deliver fully rounded customer understanding.

Smart Digital Insight - Agile working processes and leading-edge toolkits.

We deliver sophisticated insight and dynamic answers at the pace our clients need. Whether using social intelligence and digital ethnography or predictive modelling and data fusion, our insight approaches follow a core ethos: more collaborative, more iterative and more actionable.
