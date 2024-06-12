Subscribe & Follow
Effie South Africa and Ipsos to unveil 2024 Effie Trends and Insights Report
Following the success of the 2023 Effie South Africa Trends Report, Effie South Africa, in partnership with Ipsos, is set to release the 2024 Effie South Africa Ipsos Trends and Insights Report on Thursday, 27 March 2025, at 10.30am via webinar.
This highly anticipated report provides valuable insights into the most effective marketing strategies, showcasing how successful campaigns integrate insights, rigour, passion, and creativity to deliver real business results.
As entries for the 2025 Effie Awards South Africa open soon, this session is a must-attend for marketers and agencies looking to craft award-winning strategies. The report will explore:
- The evolving marketing landscape and key factors driving effectiveness
- Strategic insights that elevate campaigns from concept to impact
- How creativity, media, and execution contribute to long-term brand success
- Case studies and key takeaways from high-performing campaigns
The Effie South Africa Ipsos Trends and Insights Report serves as a critical resource for industry professionals, helping brands and agencies refine their strategic approach and maximise campaign impact.
Don’t miss the opportunity to gain exclusive insights into the latest marketing effectiveness trends.
To RSVP, register here. Meeting details will be shared upon completion of registration.
For more information, visit www.effieawards.co.za or www.acasa.co.za.
Join the conversation: #EffieAwardsSA. Follow @EffieSouthAfrica on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and @EffieAwardsSA on X to stay updated.
The ACA is the official representative body of South Africa's advertising and communications profession.
