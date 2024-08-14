The future of people should be your top priority

The BDCS Future of HR Conference is not just an event; it’s a revolution in the HR sector which aims to propel HR professionals into the forefront of a dynamic and ever-evolving landscape. It’s a convergence of groundbreaking ideas, transformative strategies, and visionary explorations of what lies ahead in the HR field. Attendees will leave equipped with actionable insights into the latest trends, strategies, and technologies shaping the HR landscape, all while forging invaluable connections with industry leaders and peers.

“The Future of HR is a movement towards a more inclusive, tech-savvy, and people-centric HR future. We are honoured to have Business Directive Contract Services (BDCS) join us in 2024 as the platinum partner for the conference to help propel this movement forward,” says Topco Media CEO, Ralf Fletcher.

BDCS CEO, Miskyah Toth, shares her excitement about this dynamic conference: “BDCS puts the heart of humanity at the centre of AI in the workforce. We advance staffing and human resources by embracing the power of technology and can’t wait to rub shoulders with like-minded individuals and companies.”

Explore cutting-edge HR topics

The conference will delve into around 20 trending HR topics, including:

Exploring HR Tech Trends: What's next in human resources innovation



The Role of AI in Talent Sourcing and Hiring



Revolutionising Retail: Managing change with customer-centric digital transformation



Embracing FOBO: How the fear of obsolescence is driving career development



The ROI of Financial Wellness Initiatives: Attracting and retaining top talent

Hear from industry leaders

Prepare to be inspired by our lineup of expert speakers, including:

Abena Amankwah, regional HR director sub-Saharan Africa, Ipsos



Nomsa Lewisa, IT executive: Employee and workplace enablement, Old Mutual



Karen Doyer, client director, Duke Corporate Education



Lauren Clark, head of people, Mint Group



Sherwin David, head of talent, Alexforbes

The future of HR partners and sponsors

This event is made possible thanks to the generous support of our sponsors, including Business Directive Contract Services (BDCS), SALGA, Eskom Holdings, Merchants, Blue Label Telecoms, Diversifi, BEE 123, Youth Employment Service (Yes4Youth), Godrej Consumer Products Limited, Hloba Clothing, TicketKore, Sage South Africa, Primedia Out Of Home, BPESA, and Good Governance Africa.

Book Your Spot at the 2024 Future Of HR Conference Now!

The future starts here, and you’re invited to be at the forefront of the HR evolution. Don’t miss your chance to be part of this transformative experience. Secure your spot by purchasing a ticket here.

Stay connected

Join the conversation and stay updated with live insights and updates:

