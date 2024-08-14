More #WomensMonth
Subscribe & Follow
Trending
Jobs
- Junior Project Coordinator Cape Town
- Business Development Manager Mbombela
The future of people should be your top priority
The BDCS Future of HR Conference is not just an event; it’s a revolution in the HR sector which aims to propel HR professionals into the forefront of a dynamic and ever-evolving landscape. It’s a convergence of groundbreaking ideas, transformative strategies, and visionary explorations of what lies ahead in the HR field. Attendees will leave equipped with actionable insights into the latest trends, strategies, and technologies shaping the HR landscape, all while forging invaluable connections with industry leaders and peers.
“The Future of HR is a movement towards a more inclusive, tech-savvy, and people-centric HR future. We are honoured to have Business Directive Contract Services (BDCS) join us in 2024 as the platinum partner for the conference to help propel this movement forward,” says Topco Media CEO, Ralf Fletcher.
BDCS CEO, Miskyah Toth, shares her excitement about this dynamic conference: “BDCS puts the heart of humanity at the centre of AI in the workforce. We advance staffing and human resources by embracing the power of technology and can’t wait to rub shoulders with like-minded individuals and companies.”
Explore cutting-edge HR topics
The conference will delve into around 20 trending HR topics, including:
- Exploring HR Tech Trends: What's next in human resources innovation
- The Role of AI in Talent Sourcing and Hiring
- Revolutionising Retail: Managing change with customer-centric digital transformation
- Embracing FOBO: How the fear of obsolescence is driving career development
- The ROI of Financial Wellness Initiatives: Attracting and retaining top talent
Hear from industry leaders
Prepare to be inspired by our lineup of expert speakers, including:
- Abena Amankwah, regional HR director sub-Saharan Africa, Ipsos
- Nomsa Lewisa, IT executive: Employee and workplace enablement, Old Mutual
- Karen Doyer, client director, Duke Corporate Education
- Lauren Clark, head of people, Mint Group
- Sherwin David, head of talent, Alexforbes
The future of HR partners and sponsors
This event is made possible thanks to the generous support of our sponsors, including Business Directive Contract Services (BDCS), SALGA, Eskom Holdings, Merchants, Blue Label Telecoms, Diversifi, BEE 123, Youth Employment Service (Yes4Youth), Godrej Consumer Products Limited, Hloba Clothing, TicketKore, Sage South Africa, Primedia Out Of Home, BPESA, and Good Governance Africa.
Book Your Spot at the 2024 Future Of HR Conference Now!
The future starts here, and you’re invited to be at the forefront of the HR evolution. Don’t miss your chance to be part of this transformative experience. Secure your spot by purchasing a ticket here.
Stay connected
Join the conversation and stay updated with live insights and updates:
Contact information
For media inquiries, please contact Alexandra Kotchoubei az.oc.ocpot@iebuohctok.ardnaxela.
The BDCS Future of HR Conference 2024 is your gateway to the future of work. Don’t miss this opportunity to be part of a movement that’s shaping the next generation of HR leaders and innovators.
- The future of people should be your top priority14 Aug 12:03
- Celebrate your team: 2024 Future of HR Award entries now open05 Aug 15:39
- Oliver Top Empowerment Awards 2024 - Winners announced!22 Jul 14:02
- Nedbank Top Empowerment Conference 2024 announces key speakers leading transformation conversations01 Jul 13:52
- Standard Bank EmpowHER Conference Cape Town 2024 winner announced!14 Jun 13:37