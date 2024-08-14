HR & Management Management & Leadership
    The future of people should be your top priority

    Issued by Topco Media
    14 Aug 2024
    14 Aug 2024
    Topco Media is proud to host the Future of HR Conference 2024, and we are honoured to announce that Business Directive Contract Services (BDCS) has joined this year as the platinum sponsor. The conference is set to take place on 4 to 5 September 2024 at the prestigious Emperors Palace in Johannesburg. This highly anticipated two-day event, themed ‘HR in the Age of Digital Transformation,’ is poised to deliver a groundbreaking experience for delegates, featuring a stellar lineup of speakers who are set to redefine the future of work and human resources.
    The future of people should be your top priority

    The BDCS Future of HR Conference is not just an event; it’s a revolution in the HR sector which aims to propel HR professionals into the forefront of a dynamic and ever-evolving landscape. It’s a convergence of groundbreaking ideas, transformative strategies, and visionary explorations of what lies ahead in the HR field. Attendees will leave equipped with actionable insights into the latest trends, strategies, and technologies shaping the HR landscape, all while forging invaluable connections with industry leaders and peers.

    “The Future of HR is a movement towards a more inclusive, tech-savvy, and people-centric HR future. We are honoured to have Business Directive Contract Services (BDCS) join us in 2024 as the platinum partner for the conference to help propel this movement forward,” says Topco Media CEO, Ralf Fletcher.

    BDCS CEO, Miskyah Toth, shares her excitement about this dynamic conference: “BDCS puts the heart of humanity at the centre of AI in the workforce. We advance staffing and human resources by embracing the power of technology and can’t wait to rub shoulders with like-minded individuals and companies.”

    Explore cutting-edge HR topics

    The conference will delve into around 20 trending HR topics, including:

    • Exploring HR Tech Trends: What's next in human resources innovation
    • The Role of AI in Talent Sourcing and Hiring
    • Revolutionising Retail: Managing change with customer-centric digital transformation
    • Embracing FOBO: How the fear of obsolescence is driving career development
    • The ROI of Financial Wellness Initiatives: Attracting and retaining top talent

    Hear from industry leaders

    Prepare to be inspired by our lineup of expert speakers, including:

    The future of HR partners and sponsors

    This event is made possible thanks to the generous support of our sponsors, including Business Directive Contract Services (BDCS), SALGA, Eskom Holdings, Merchants, Blue Label Telecoms, Diversifi, BEE 123, Youth Employment Service (Yes4Youth), Godrej Consumer Products Limited, Hloba Clothing, TicketKore, Sage South Africa, Primedia Out Of Home, BPESA, and Good Governance Africa.

    Book Your Spot at the 2024 Future Of HR Conference Now!

    The future starts here, and you’re invited to be at the forefront of the HR evolution. Don’t miss your chance to be part of this transformative experience. Secure your spot by purchasing a ticket here.

    Stay connected

    Join the conversation and stay updated with live insights and updates:

  • Instagram: @thefutureofhr_
  • Facebook: Future of HR Summit & Awards
  • Twitter: @Future_of_HR
  • LinkedIn: Future of HR Summit & Awards

    Contact information

    For media inquiries, please contact Alexandra Kotchoubei az.oc.ocpot@iebuohctok.ardnaxela.

    The BDCS Future of HR Conference 2024 is your gateway to the future of work. Don’t miss this opportunity to be part of a movement that’s shaping the next generation of HR leaders and innovators.

    Topco Media
    DYNAMIC BUSINESS-TO-BUSINESS COMMUNICATIONS MEDIA Topco Media is one of South Africa's leading business-to-business media houses, producing high profile, relevant conferences and awards. Our conferences include Africa Tech Week, Standard Bank Top Women, Top Empowerment, Future of HR, National Business Awards and Future of Sustainability. We also produce authoritative and informative business and investment publications such as Top 500, Top Empowerment, Nelson Mandela 100 years to name a few.
