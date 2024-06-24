Marketing & Media Marketing
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Women's MonthIAB Bookmarks AwardsYouth MonthIMC ConferenceLoeriesCannes LionsBizTrendsOrchids and OnionsPendoring#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

BrandMappVERVEMullen Lowe South AfricaAssociation for Communication and AdvertisingRed & YellowPrimedia BroadcastingKLAMO AgencyBizcommunity.comMDNTVVolpesLoeriesBusiness and Arts South AfricaDomains.co.zaIMC ConferenceEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise

Marketing Company news South Africa

MADE POSSIBLE BY:

More #WomensMonth

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Effie joins Ascential’s Lions Division to amplify marketing and creative industries

    Issued by Association for Communication and Advertising
    13 Aug 2024
    13 Aug 2024
    Ascential plc (LSE: ASCL.L), the specialist events, intelligence and advisory company has entered into an agreement to acquire the commercial assets of Effie, the global benchmark in marketing effectiveness.
    Effie joins Ascential&#x2019;s Lions Division to amplify marketing and creative industries

    Effie will join Ascential’s Lions Division, which champions creative marketing that matters, driving growth through creative, effective marketing.

    Effie leads, champions and inspires the practice and practitioners of marketing effectiveness globally, hosting the largest, most robust and prestigious marketing effectiveness awards in the world. Effie provides insights from over 125 markets, in addition to tools and training.

    Ascential will also embark on a long-term partnership with the not-for-profit organisation, Effie Worldwide, Inc., which will be preserved and transformed into a new global foundation, The Effie Lions Foundation, Inc. ('the Foundation'). The Foundation will be dedicated to educating the next generation of talent, offering training for all marketing students, especially those under-represented in the marketing community. Additionally, the Foundation will provide a home for Lions' existing not-for-profit initiatives and provide access to some of the Lions Division digital products, maximising reinvestment in the industry.

    Philip Thomas, CEO, Ascential, commented: “The coming together of Lions and Effie is a powerful testament to the fact that effectiveness and creativity in marketing are inextricably linked. All enlightened businesses know that creative, effective marketing drives growth. This historic partnership will complement the insights and intelligence on marketing and creative effectiveness Lions already offers via WARC, The Work and Contagious, providing marketing leaders worldwide with the data and evidence they need to make the case for creative marketing that matters. Meanwhile, the creation of The Effie Lions Foundation, Inc. will educate and inspire our industry, and broaden the opportunities available to everyone to build a career in creativity and marketing.”

    Traci Alford, president and CEO, Effie Worldwide, commented: “We are excited to join Lions with such a complementary, yet distinct, portfolio of brands. Closer collaboration between Effie, as the definitive marketing effectiveness benchmark globally, and the Lions brands is an exciting prospect for the industry as our ability to share insights and find synergies in our data will help to dissect the role creativity plays in driving marketing effectiveness overall. Together we will be able to better understand the key drivers of growth and ultimately help all businesses succeed.”

    Gillian Rightford, executive director, Association for Communication and Advertising, for Effie South Africa, commented: “This announcement marks a significant milestone for both the global marketing community and the broader South African marketing and communication sector. It solidifies Effie's status as the premier standard for marketing and creative effectiveness. We eagerly anticipate the future benefits this will bring, adding impetus to our efforts in elevating our local market to new heights of global recognition."

    Headquartered in New York, with offices in Beijing and the UK, Effie has a network of 59 partners covering over 125 markets. Effie will continue to be led by Traci Alford, president and CEO, Effie Worldwide.

    Join the conversation – #EffieAwardsSA

    Follow @EffieSouthAfrica on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and @EffieAwardsSA on X to keep up to date on the latest developments.

    Read more: Facebook, Philip Thomas, Gillian Rightford, Ascential, Effie South Africa, Traci Alford
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    Association for Communication and Advertising
    The ACA is the official representative body of South Africa's advertising and communications profession.
    Related
    More industry news

    NextOptions
    Let's do Biz