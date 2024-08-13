Karen Loader named primary franchisor for F45 Fitness SA
Dive into the fast lane of creativity: Join Red & Yellow’s Brand Challenge Bootcamp!
Are you an aspiring creative who is eager to learn from top ad agencies? Immerse yourself in agency life at Red & Yellow’s Brand Challenge Bootcamp: Speed Brief Edition. Gain valuable insights from industry pros, compete for exciting prizes, and benefit from mentorship by seasoned creative professionals. Collaborate with learners from different schools and hone your skills in crafting compelling campaigns.
Why join?
Compete for exciting prizes that recognise your creative brilliance.
Receive mentorship from seasoned professionals who know the ins and outs of the ad world.
Collaborate with learners from different schools, broadening your perspective and networking opportunities.
Date: 24 August
Time: 9am-5pm
Whether you're an aspiring creative or looking to level up your skills, this bootcamp is your gateway to a thriving career in advertising. Don’t miss out on this incredible opportunity to learn, compete, and connect!
The Red & Yellow School offers bespoke training solutions to meet your specified needs or the needs of your company. Equip yourself today.
