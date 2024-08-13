Dive into the fast lane of creativity: Join Red & Yellow’s Brand Challenge Bootcamp!

Are you an aspiring creative who is eager to learn from top ad agencies? Immerse yourself in agency life at Red & Yellow’s Brand Challenge Bootcamp: Speed Brief Edition. Gain valuable insights from industry pros, compete for exciting prizes, and benefit from mentorship by seasoned creative professionals. Collaborate with learners from different schools and hone your skills in crafting compelling campaigns.

Why join?

Compete for exciting prizes that recognise your creative brilliance.

Receive mentorship from seasoned professionals who know the ins and outs of the ad world.

Collaborate with learners from different schools, broadening your perspective and networking opportunities.

Date: 24 August

Time: 9am-5pm

Whether you're an aspiring creative or looking to level up your skills, this bootcamp is your gateway to a thriving career in advertising. Don’t miss out on this incredible opportunity to learn, compete, and connect!



