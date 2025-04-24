Sarah Griffiths joins Red and Yellow as new head of marketing

Sarah Griffiths, newly appointed head of marketing at Red & Yellow

Her appointment comes at an important time as Red & Yellow celebrates over three decades of nurturing some of the continent’s top creative minds. As the institution focuses on the next wave of registered students, Griffiths steps in to help shape this chapter. Her approach is to elevate the brand and strengthen its position as a launchpad for real-world success in business, advertising, and marketing.

“We’re pleased to welcome Sarah into our family,” said Verusha Maharaj, managing director at Red & Yellow. “She brings an extensive background that spans everything from fintech to agency life, and we believe her strategic focus and curiosity will make a meaningful contribution to our next chapter.”

Red & Yellow remains committed to bridging the gap between academic learning and real-world industry demands. With 94% of graduates securing employment within six months, the institution is widely recognised for equipping students with the practical, relevant skills that today’s employers are actively looking for.

Griffiths will now play a part in taking this reputation even further, not only within Red & Yellow’s internal marketing strategies but also in support of its partnering bootcamp initiative, Le Wagon.

Sarah’s appointment signals an exciting new direction for us,” added Maharaj. “Her ability to think across commercial and creative spaces mirrors the very approach we take with our students. We want to equip them to solve business problems through strategy, creativity, and innovation. Sarah has led from the front in her previous roles and understands what it takes to scale brands with purpose, which makes her the perfect fit for where we’re headed."

Recently ranked the number one creative college in Africa and the Middle East by The One Club for Creativity, Red & Yellow is a creative institution and a school built to solve real business problems through strategy, digital marketing, design thinking, and creative leadership. Its global partnerships, like with Le Wagon, are part of an ongoing responsibility to evolve with industry needs and equip students with the tools, both creative and technical, to drive measurable impact in the modern business world.

“Sarah’s leadership style matches the spirit of Red & Yellow,” said Maharaj. “She’s hands-on, collaborative and solutions-driven, and we’re looking forward to seeing her input help shape a stronger, more connected experience for our students, partners and team.”

Reflecting on her new appointment, Griffiths said: “Joining Red & Yellow is a proud moment for me, and one I approach with real intention. In a world where consumer behaviour and business needs are constantly changing, I want to help shape a marketing approach that reflects the school’s core mission of teaching students to solve business problems through strategy, creativity, digital marketing, and more. This is a learning journey for me too. I didn’t arrive with all the answers, but have a deep willingness to listen, to collaborate, and to lead by learning. I’m excited to be part of an institution that places equal value on people and purpose, and that’s confidently shaping the future of business education.



