Marketing & Media Marketing
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress OfficesCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsBizTrendsTVIMC ConferenceIAB Bookmarks AwardsOrchids and OnionsPrism AwardsLoeries Creative WeekMore Sections..

In the news

ClockworkRed & YellowPrimedia BroadcastingKantarHoward AudioKLAAfriGISWe Do DigitalMatte BLKProvantageOgilvy South AfricaHOT 102.7FMBroad MediaSAICABizcommunity.comEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Subscribe & Follow

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Marketing & Media Marketing

    Sarah Griffiths joins Red and Yellow as new head of marketing

    Issued by Red & Yellow
    24 Apr 2025
    24 Apr 2025
    The Red & Yellow Creative School of Business (Red & Yellow) has announced the appointment of Sarah Griffiths as its new head of marketing. With a proven record in marketing, operations, strategy, and content production, Griffiths brings a clear understanding of the creative economy and a vision to help uphold the South African creative and academic institution as a launchpad for globally relevant, industry-ready talent.
    Sarah Griffiths, newly appointed head of marketing at Red & Yellow
    Sarah Griffiths, newly appointed head of marketing at Red & Yellow

    Her appointment comes at an important time as Red & Yellow celebrates over three decades of nurturing some of the continent’s top creative minds. As the institution focuses on the next wave of registered students, Griffiths steps in to help shape this chapter. Her approach is to elevate the brand and strengthen its position as a launchpad for real-world success in business, advertising, and marketing.

    “We’re pleased to welcome Sarah into our family,” said Verusha Maharaj, managing director at Red & Yellow. “She brings an extensive background that spans everything from fintech to agency life, and we believe her strategic focus and curiosity will make a meaningful contribution to our next chapter.”

    Red & Yellow remains committed to bridging the gap between academic learning and real-world industry demands. With 94% of graduates securing employment within six months, the institution is widely recognised for equipping students with the practical, relevant skills that today’s employers are actively looking for.

    Griffiths will now play a part in taking this reputation even further, not only within Red & Yellow’s internal marketing strategies but also in support of its partnering bootcamp initiative, Le Wagon.

    Sarah’s appointment signals an exciting new direction for us,” added Maharaj. “Her ability to think across commercial and creative spaces mirrors the very approach we take with our students. We want to equip them to solve business problems through strategy, creativity, and innovation. Sarah has led from the front in her previous roles and understands what it takes to scale brands with purpose, which makes her the perfect fit for where we’re headed."

    Recently ranked the number one creative college in Africa and the Middle East by The One Club for Creativity, Red & Yellow is a creative institution and a school built to solve real business problems through strategy, digital marketing, design thinking, and creative leadership. Its global partnerships, like with Le Wagon, are part of an ongoing responsibility to evolve with industry needs and equip students with the tools, both creative and technical, to drive measurable impact in the modern business world.

    “Sarah’s leadership style matches the spirit of Red & Yellow,” said Maharaj. “She’s hands-on, collaborative and solutions-driven, and we’re looking forward to seeing her input help shape a stronger, more connected experience for our students, partners and team.”

    Reflecting on her new appointment, Griffiths said: “Joining Red & Yellow is a proud moment for me, and one I approach with real intention. In a world where consumer behaviour and business needs are constantly changing, I want to help shape a marketing approach that reflects the school’s core mission of teaching students to solve business problems through strategy, creativity, digital marketing, and more. This is a learning journey for me too. I didn’t arrive with all the answers, but have a deep willingness to listen, to collaborate, and to lead by learning. I’m excited to be part of an institution that places equal value on people and purpose, and that’s confidently shaping the future of business education.

    Share this article
    NextOptions
    Red & Yellow
    The Red & Yellow School offers bespoke training solutions to meet your specified needs or the needs of your company. Equip yourself today.
    Related
    OptionsNext
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz