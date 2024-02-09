Red & Yellow reveals new manifesto to be most creative business school in the world

For three decades, Red & Yellow has taught the changemakers, innovators and creators of tomorrow. Now it looks ahead to the next 30 years, it presents a new manifesto that captures its goal of becoming the most creative business school in the world.

Red & Yellow has a new manifesto that captures its goal of becoming the most creative business school in the world.(Image supplied)

“We’re excited to reveal a whole new look for Red & Yellow, one that encapsulates this mission,” says Verusha Maharaj, managing director.

“The new look reflects our dynamic lecturers and staff. It represents our creative students and their fresh perspectives. It looks to inspire those who are looking for Creative Magic & Commercial Logic, taught under one roof,” adds Maharaj.

“We’ve been preparing students for the world of work, with practical industry-centric skills that fill the gap between traditional studying and the needs of the workplace.

“It’s the reason why Ogilvy’s Bob Rightford, Brian Searle-Tripp and Allan Raaff founded Red & Yellow in 1994, and it’s still the most important reason why we exist.

“Every student who has walked through the doors of Red & Yellow has left with our unique blend of Creative Magic & Commercial Logic, which is at the very heart of what we do.

“They’ve gone on to lead brilliant careers, produce incredible work, and make a difference in the world,” says Maharaj.

“We don’t live in a world of one. There’s not one choice, no one-trick-ponies, no one-size-fits-all, nobody has one skill, one discipline, one job for life.

“Success means being able to play more than one role, to combine complementary skills, to bring together the best of two (or more) worlds.

“And that’s in our very name and in what we do, it’s why we married Commercial Logic & Creative Magic,” adds Maharaj.

Not educating in one way

She says that is why they teach the Left Brain and the Right Brain and why they don’t educate in just one way.

“It’s why we’re creative and we’re also a business school, why we equip our students with creative thinking and human skills, why we bring together vision and values, why our ambitions are local and global.

“Everything we do is a combination of innovation and excellence.

“We are the teachers of the next generation of creators and inventors and leaders and entrepreneurs.

“We are the catalyst of creative thinking to build brilliant careers and organisations. We are aiming to become the most creative business school in the world.”