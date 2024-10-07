Master product innovation: Learning through failure and success by Yandisa Hene

10 crucial insights for launching innovations

Yandisa Hene – A multi award-winning innovations expert

Yandisa Hene is the founder and managing director of Yanda Growth Consulting, a growth agency renowned for its innovative solutions in the corporate and government sectors. Yandisa's extensive experience has led her to partner with global brands like Sasol, KFC, and government entities such as The Innovation Hub, driving their growth through innovative strategies. She has also led projects for global brands such as Kellogg’s, under her leadership Yanda Growth Consulting played a key role in Kellogg's winning the Nielsen Breakthrough Innovation Award, and Yandisa herself received the Kellogg’s Innovation Award and the Kellogg’s Sales Director Award for her exceptional contributions to the company’s projects.

Her commitment to business growth and SMME development has also earned her recognition as a Top Women Leader by Standard Bank and Power of Women Award by Mail & Guardian in the Business & Entrepreneurship category.

With an impressive academic background in Economics, Financial Analysis, and Brand Management, Yandisa is a well-established expert in product innovation, brand building, and enterprise supplier development. This wealth of experience positions her perfectly to share invaluable insights for anyone looking to launch competitive products in today’s market.

Introduction

Launching a new product is an exciting yet challenging journey, filled with both triumphs and setbacks. Over my 15 years of experience, I've been privileged to lead, participate in, and witness product launches that were both wildly successful and disappointingly short-lived. Each journey brought with it invaluable lessons that have shaped my understanding of what it takes to succeed in today’s competitive market.

The key to success? Learning from both failure and success. Here, I’ll share 10 critical insights I’ve gained, helping you navigate the complexities of product launches while avoiding some common pitfalls.

Before launching: Strategic planning insights

1. Innovations aren’t separate from strategy

Every product launch must be deeply rooted in your broader business vision. Your innovation pipeline should align with your business goals, ensuring you’re leveraging innovations for long-term success, not just short-term wins.

2. Research must guide your innovation

Research is your best friend throughout the product development cycle—from idea generation to commercialisation. Often, we want to proceed with the innovation launch even though it is a “no go”, however from my experience the success of the innovation will be short lived or may not even take off.

3. Leverage your colleagues as your first source of feedback

Your colleagues are consumers before they are your colleagues and should be your first point of call for any innovation idea that is underpinned by a strategic intent. Leverage the sales team as they engage with customers and consumers daily, they may give invaluable insights into whether an idea will work or not. Even though you are the brand custodian you need further understanding.

4. Give consumers what they want, not what you think they want

Most of the time we want to launch what we want, what we think will work or what we have seen in other countries. Let your consumers tell you what your product is and how it fits into their lives, habits, and routines. People will pay for what elevates their status or becomes part of their daily rituals.

5. Build strong relationships across the organisation

Product launches involve multiple stakeholders, many of whom may not report to you. Working well with people and influencing them requires great relationship management if you are to launch successfully into Market. Leverage people’s strengths.

6. Timing is everything

From my personal experience over the past 15 years the most challenging time to launch an innovation is during a recession/economic hardship or uncertain political climate therefore you must be selective of what you launch and when you launch it. Launching products during an economic boom or when the political climate is great (think 2010) - offers more opportunities for experimentation and trial, because consumers have disposable income meaning they are more willing to try new things, experiment, and gamble on new products with their hard-earned income. During economic hardship people will stick to what they know.

After launching: Adapting and sustaining success

7. Be agile and adaptive

Even with the best-laid plans, unexpected challenges will arise. Be prepared to pivot quickly and brainstorm with your colleagues to find solutions that can bring the project back on track.

8. Less is more

Focus on the Big Bets instead of multiple innovation launches that will give you minimal incremental growth/volumes or profits. Launching innovation takes time, resources, and money therefore you must ensure that you are leveraging these correctly to achieve maximum impact.

9. Distribution, distribution, distribution

A product’s success is heavily influenced by how widely it’s available. Ensure your product is stocked in the right stores and readily available when consumers are looking to purchase it. Effective Above-the-Line (ATL) and Below-the-Line (BTL) communication is wasted if your product isn't available at key retail locations.

10. You don’t get a second chance at first impressions

The success of your product or service is not whether someone will try it once but that they will try it repeatedly and recommend it to others. The buzz of a new product may get consumers to trial it, however, if the product does not live up to consumers expectations, then they will not try it again. Monitor quality consistently, even after the product is launched.

Building a winning formula

Don’t expect immediate success. As businesses become more focused on volumes and margins, there is a rising expectation for immediate results and quick returns, it’s important to remember that impactful innovations take time to show results. Be patient and give your product the time it needs to gain traction in the market - Great things take time.

Success in launching competitive products is no accident. It requires a combination of strategic planning, adaptability, and relentless execution. By learning from both the successes and failures along the way—and with the right preparation—you’ll create a winning formula for your product's success.

