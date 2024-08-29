Marketing & Media Education
    Future proof your career and register for the Red and Yellow Creative School for Business’ BCom Virtual Open Day

    Issued by Red & Yellow
    29 Aug 2024
    Elevate your career with the number one ranked creative college in Africa and the Middle East by joining Red & Yellow’s Virtual Open Day for our BCom in Marketing! In this session, you’ll have an exclusive opportunity to meet Ashley Young, head of Sales, and Tendai Mbumbwa, programme manager, who will guide you through the benefits of our accredited and flexible BCom in Marketing programme.
    They will share the programme details with you and talk through the study plans that fit your lifestyle, whether it’s 3, 4, or 6 years, 100% online.

    Don’t miss out on this opportunity to discover how our flexible BCom in Marketing can supercharge your career!

    Date: 5 September 2024
    Time: 1pm to 2pm
    Click here to RSVP.

    Red & Yellow
    The Red & Yellow School offers bespoke training solutions to meet your specified needs or the needs of your company. Equip yourself today.
