Impaq: We provide education the way you want it

Learn at your own pace with Impaq Homeschooling

At Impaq Homeschooling, we empower you to take control of your child’s education. With engaging textbooks, step-by-step support, and thousands of additional resources, we provide all the tools you need to create a personalised homeschooling journey for your learner in Grade R to 12!

Key benefits of Impaq Homeschooling:

Flexibility: Learn at your own pace and create a schedule that suits your family. We provide suggested timetables, but you stay in control of your schedule.*



Learn at your own pace and create a schedule that suits your family. We provide suggested timetables, but you stay in control of your schedule.* Customisation: Choose the subjects and learning materials that align with your child’s needs and interests. For learners in Grades 10 to 12, we offer elective subjects that are not always offered at traditional schools, including Agricultural Sciences, Dramatic Arts, Engineering Graphics and Design, and more!



Choose the subjects and learning materials that align with your child’s needs and interests. For learners in Grades 10 to 12, we offer elective subjects that are not always offered at traditional schools, including Agricultural Sciences, Dramatic Arts, Engineering Graphics and Design, and more! Support: Benefit from the step-by-step guidance in our facilitator’s guides or ask our qualified subject specialists for additional academic support.



Benefit from the step-by-step guidance in our facilitator’s guides or ask our qualified subject specialists for additional academic support. Real-time progress tracking: Our user-friendly online platform, the Optimi Learning Portal, helps you to easily navigate your child’s learning journey. Monitor their progress, submit their marks and generate report cards, all in one place.

*SACAI rules and regulations apply for distance education learners in the FET Phase (Grades 10 to 12). Set timetables for tests and exams must be followed strictly.

How it works: As an Impaq Homeschooling parent, you become your child’s main teacher. We provide the resources and support to help you navigate the learning process. With access to live and recorded online lessons and additional materials, you can tailor the learning experience to your child’s unique needs. Plus, our expert team is always available to offer further guidance. You can also enlist the services of an independent tutor for subject-specific support and additional services.

Get full-time, structured schooling at the Impaq Online School

For parents seeking a more structured classroom environment, the Impaq Online School offers a dynamic and engaging learning experience for learners in Grades 4 to 12. With live online classes taught by qualified teachers, your child will receive a comprehensive education while interacting with classmates across the country.

Key benefits of the Impaq Online School:

Live interaction: Engage in real-time learning with qualified teachers and connect and collaborate with classmates during group activities, fun virtual clubs, or online events.



Engage in real-time learning with qualified teachers and connect and collaborate with classmates during group activities, fun virtual clubs, or online events. Structure: Benefit from a full-time school schedule with a set assessment plan.



Benefit from a full-time school schedule with a set assessment plan. Online invigilation: Our qualified teachers oversee and mark all tests, exams, practical assessment tasks (PATs), and orals.



Our qualified teachers oversee and mark all tests, exams, practical assessment tasks (PATs), and orals. Holistic development: Enjoy wellness programmes, fitness classes, and counselling support.



Enjoy wellness programmes, fitness classes, and counselling support. Digital literacy: Develop essential digital skills for success in the 21st century with our Information and Communications Technology classes.

How it works: The Impaq Online School operates much like a conventional school, except that our classes take place online. Our qualified teachers present live classes daily, mark all our learners’ assessments, and give parents regular feedback on academic progress and performance.

Get matric with us

Did you know that our books are CAPS-aligned? All Impaq’s lesson material and assessments for both Impaq Homeschooling and the Impaq Online School are aligned with the Curriculum and Assessment Policy Statement. This means that at the end of Grade 12, your child will receive the same National Senior Certificate as matriculants in traditional schools. Impaq registers all Grade 10 to 12 learners with the South African examination board, SACAI.

A new way of learning

Whether you prefer the flexibility of homeschooling or the structure of online learning, we are committed to providing your child with a high-quality education that fits their unique needs. Join our thriving community of learners and experience the difference.

Register here for 2025 and get your education the way you want it.



