Stem all around

Stem is an acronym for science, technology, engineering, and math. These four fields share an emphasis on innovation, problem-solving, and critical thinking, and together they make up an exciting fast-growing industry.

According to The Global Gender Gap Report, only 13% of women in South Africa pursue Stem subjects, compared to 28% of men. As a result, discussions around Stem-related programmes have become a presidential priority because too few college students are pursuing degrees in these fields. This is mainly due to children not being fully exposed to these subjects from the foundation and intermediate phase of education.

Optimi Classroom and Optimi Home, divisions of the Optimi Group, offer a wide range of Stem courses and learning kits for Grades 1 to 12 that make learning fun and exciting for learners. An exciting recent Stem addition to the Caps subject list is Coding and Robotics, and Optimi has you covered for this as well. Learners, parents and educators alike can find resources to support them in their learning or teaching journeys.

Parents and learners: for a range of Stem learning tools, including Grades 1 to 9 coding and robotics kits, visit Optimi Home’s Plus store at www.optimiplus.com.

Coding and robotics educators: Optimi Classroom offers all-inclusive kits and aligned curriculum content for Grades 1 to 12 as well as educator training.

Visit us at www.optimiclassroom.co.za.

Optimi is passionate about assisting institutions and educators in crafting their unique teaching and learning experiences. Through our solutions, we provide accessible and engaging learning solutions that can open a world of opportunities for learners.