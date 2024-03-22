The right to quality education is yours to claim

Human Rights Day marks 64 years since the Sharpeville massacre and the day has become synonymous among South Africans as one to commemorate and reflect on the sacrifices made for the attainment of democracy.

This day reminds us of our rich tapestry and the strides we have made towards equality.

The rights enshrined by our constitution, encompass the right to life and liberty, freedom of opinion and expression, and the right to education among others. Each South African is entitled to these rights without any form of discrimination.

Let us explore education in South Africa and the responsibilities we must uphold in governing this basic right. Having access to education is fundamental to any progressive nation and has a great influence on societal development. By affording citizens this right, individuals can empower themselves with the knowledge and skills that are essential for personal growth and contributing positively to their communities.

Despite efforts to improve education, South Africans are still grappling with several challenges that hinder the quality of learning. Lack of proper infrastructure, overcrowded classrooms, and a shortage of qualified teachers are obstacles that prevent students from having optimal learning experiences

