Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Nedbank IMC ConferenceWomen's MonthLoeriesBizTrendsCannes LionsOrchids and OnionsPendoring#StartupStory#MEX Music ExchangeMore Sections..

In the news

OptimiEDGE EducationJNPRSACAPHasso Plattner d-school AfrikaFundiConnectEduvosOur Salad MixAsante SolutionsWits Language SchoolMilpark EducationNorth-West University (NWU)Bullion PR & CommunicationEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
mobile menu IconHome
mobile menu IconIndustries
mobile menu IconCompanies
mobile menu IconJobs
mobile menu IconEvents
mobile menu IconPeople
mobile menu IconVideo
mobile menu IconAudio
mobile menu IconGalleries
mobile menu IconMy Biz
mobile menu IconAds & Rates
mobile menu IconSubmit content
mobile menu IconMy Account
 

Education Company news South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Education jobs

More JobsSubmit a jobOpen account

Africa


South Africa celebrates Heritage Day and Literature Month: A fusion of culture and creativity

26 Sep 2023
Issued by: Optimi
South Africa, known for its rich tapestry of cultures, is gearing up to celebrate a unique convergence of its heritage and literary traditions. As the nation eagerly anticipates Heritage Day on 24 September and the entire month as Literature Month, a remarkable fusion of culture and creativity promises to captivate the hearts and minds of its citizens.
South Africa celebrates Heritage Day and Literature Month: A fusion of culture and creativity

Heritage Day is a day of unity, diversity, and a sense of national pride. It, invites South Africans to celebrate their cultural roots, languages, traditions, and the harmonious coexistence that characterizes this vibrant nation. On this day communities across the country come together to showcase their heritage through food, music, dance, and storytelling.

Simultaneously, September has been designated as Literature Month in South Africa, an annual celebration of rich literary heritage and contemporary literary achievements. This month-long celebration pays homage to the nation's diverse literary voices. Writers that have captured our local voice and heritage through stories.

At Optimi, we are driven by our passion for learning. We aim to make learning accessible and offers a wide range of solutions through four divisions – Home, College, Classroom and Workplace.

“Learning is an essential part of our evolution and happens all the time, whether we are aware of it or not. When we actively develop a love of learning and voluntarily pursue knowledge, whether for personal or professional reasons, we unlock unlimited benefits,” says Botha. “By developing a love of learning we are able to spur personal and professional growth, boost social connectedness, and improve our employability.”

At Optimi we believe that learning in every stage of your life should be encouraged. This year, in celebration of the fusion of heritage and literature, pick-up a local book, read for pleasure, and learn. Optimi’s ITSI store boasts a range of more than 80,000 ebook fiction titles, and all 11 languages are represented. The store allows for an easy online purchase, and the e-reader can be downloaded to read the book on your personal device with minimal effort.

“Education is the great engine of personal development. It is through education that the daughter of a peasant can become a doctor, that the son of a mineworker can become the head of the mine, that a child of farm workers can become the president of a great nation.”- Nelson Mandela (First Black President, South Africa).

NextOptions
Optimi
The Optimi group provides offerings in 4 divisions: Home, Workplace, Classroom and College. Together, these divisions service over 200 000 learners per annum.

Related

Zoleka Mandela has died. Source: Instagram.
Zoleka Mandela dies after complications with cancer21 hours ago
The Drakensberg Boys Choir are ready for their Mauritius tour
StoneThe Drakensberg Boys Choir are ready for their Mauritius tour20 Sep 2023
South Africa's vocational landscape
Bateleur Brand PlanningSouth Africa's vocational landscape6 Sep 2023
Western Cape Tourism, Hospitality, and Chef Expo showcases the possibilities in these growing sectors
False Bay CollegeWestern Cape Tourism, Hospitality, and Chef Expo showcases the possibilities in these growing sectors23 Aug 2023
Sappi's #EmpowerHer community programme aims to uplift young women through sport
SappiSappi's #EmpowerHer community programme aims to uplift young women through sport16 Aug 2023
Measuring the impact of long term education intervention on communities
Measuring the impact of long term education intervention on communities24 Jul 2023
City Lodge Hotels delivers nearly 2000 #burgersofjoy!
City Lodge HotelCity Lodge Hotels delivers nearly 2000 #burgersofjoy!24 Jul 2023
Source: Supplied.
Mandela Day transforms lives with medical collaboration24 Jul 2023

News

More industry news

Let's do Biz