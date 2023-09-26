Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Nedbank IMC ConferenceWomen's MonthLoeriesBizTrendsCannes LionsOrchids and OnionsPendoring#StartupStory#MEX Music ExchangeMore Sections..

In the news

StoneRegent Business SchoolJNPREnquire about a company Biz Press Office
mobile menu IconHome
mobile menu IconIndustries
mobile menu IconCompanies
mobile menu IconJobs
mobile menu IconEvents
mobile menu IconPeople
mobile menu IconVideo
mobile menu IconAudio
mobile menu IconGalleries
mobile menu IconMy Biz
mobile menu IconAds & Rates
mobile menu IconSubmit content
mobile menu IconMy Account
 

Healthcare News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Healthcare jobs

More JobsSubmit a jobOpen account

Africa


First aid non-profit leads the pack in digital CSI strategy

26 Sep 2023
A new project aimed at equipping more South Africans with the skills to save lives is blazing a trail for corporate social investment strategies.
Source:
Source: Pexels

The initiative by global non-profit St John Ambulance is unique in that it is the first in the country to provide a blended learning approach that enables greater accessibility to basic first aid and CPR.

Blended learning offers a mix of online learning and face-to-face teaching.

St John, which has operated in South Africa for 140 years and has a presence in more than 40 countries worldwide, has partnered with learning solutions provider New Leaf Technologies on the project.

Aside from giving more South Africans the opportunity to learn first-aid skills that can help save lives and treat serious injuries, whether at home, work or play, the project has the potential to open doors for those wanting to pursue a career in healthcare.

“There is a certain level of passion and dedication required to build and maintain a core of volunteers. St John Brigade members are called upon to serve a higher purpose,” says St John director of training, Saroj Rajoo.

“One of the benefits of joining St John is that it enjoys a national footprint, with 10 centres across the country. So once the theory course has been completed online, users have a convenient choice of venues to complete their practical.”

Navigating the digital transition

Rajoo says making the transition to digital requires that organisations get to the point of a proof of concept and a minimum viable product as soon as possible.

“You need to know and understand your content and know and understand the needs of your target audience. This way, your product will meet their expectations and you will be well positioned to offer sound guidance, support and aftersales service.

Transparency is vital, she adds, as under no circumstances can the public be misled.

AWS launched its first international Skills Centre in the birth city of elastic cloud, Cape Town. Source: Brendon Petersen/Reframed
AWS launches first Skills Centre outside of the USA in Cape Town

16 Aug 2023

The advantage of eLearning is that it allows learners the flexibility to complete the courses at their own pace. The theoretical component can be accessed from mobile devices to enable learning-on-the-go.

Furthermore, because the learning management system (LMS) caters to groups like schools, universities and colleges, top-achieving students can be tracked on a leaderboard to encourage competition and enhance the overall learning experience.

St John enjoys accreditation with a variety of quality assurance partners, including the Quality Council of Trades and Occupation, the Sector Education and Training Authorities, the American Heart Association and Resuscitation Council of South Africa.

Empowering learning through technology

St John-partner New Leaf Technologies has a proud track record of working with organisations to create, curate and deliver blended learning systems.

Thanks to the aNewSpring platform, of which New Leaf Technologies is the sole distributor in South Africa, learner progress can be tracked and skills gaps quickly identified and addressed.

Studies have also found that eLearning can increase knowledge retention by between 40 and 60% because it can be more engaging and far more convenient than traditional, classroom-based learning.

In addition, eLearning courses are shorter than traditional courses by between 25% and 60% because learners are given more autonomy regarding their learning processes.

These are among the other reasons St John collaborated with New Leaf Technologies on the programme.

“It is such a privilege to partner with this incredible organisation on this project,” says New Leaf Technologies managing director Michael Hanly.

“So often you hear about the negatives around technology, but here we are using it to help people save lives, perhaps the greatest thing anyone can do. We are immensely honoured to be part of their journey.”

NextOptions
Read more: skills training, paramedic, online training, first aid

Related

AWS launched its first international Skills Centre in the birth city of elastic cloud, Cape Town. Source: Brendon Petersen/Reframed
AWS launches first Skills Centre outside of the USA in Cape Town16 Aug 2023
E-learning can introduce cost savings. Source: Unsplash
Training technology can help bridge the automotive skills gap26 Jul 2023
Source:
HPCSA denounces assault on paramedics in Tshwane26 Jul 2023
Corporate engagement can impact the workforce, formal economy by transforming youth development
Corporate engagement can impact the workforce, formal economy by transforming youth development6 Jun 2023
Education specialist and marketing manager at Optimi Workplace, Phemelo Segoe
5 ways workplace training can keep your organisation agile2 May 2023
2023 #R10GoesALongWay initiative launches
2023 #R10GoesALongWay initiative launches22 Dec 2022
Image source: Getty Images
How to increase e-learning using the 90/20/8 rule6 Oct 2022
Huawei SA's women in tech entrepreneur programme calls for applications
Huawei SA's women in tech entrepreneur programme calls for applications16 Sep 2022

News

More industry news

Let's do Biz