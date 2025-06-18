Meet Yanga Giyose, the lawyer championing South Africa’s youth-led businesses

When Yanga Giyose launched his law firm in 2017, it wasn’t just about professional independence. It was about building something sustainable, reclaiming how legal work is practised, and creating opportunities for others along the way. Today, Giyose Incorporated Attorneys is an established player in the sector, and its founder is calling for stronger support structures for South Africa’s young entrepreneurs.

Yanga Giyose, Founder, Giyose Incorporated Attorneys

Born in the small town of Cofimvaba in the Eastern Cape, Giyose’s entrepreneurial journey began with bold ambition and limited resources. After completing his LLB at the University of Johannesburg, he faced a common challenge: securing articles. "It took perseverance and multiple rejections before I could gain practical experience and eventually qualify as an attorney," he says.

A turning point came in 2017 when he registered his firm, Giyose Incorporated Attorneys, following the closure of a previous partnership. “I envisioned building a boutique firm with our own offices and a strong team, but more than that, I wanted to be in charge of how I worked, how I practised law, and to create an environment where legal work could be meaningful, empowering and enjoyable again," says Giyose.

The hurdles of building credibility

Starting a legal business presented its challenges. "There was no trust at the beginning. We didn’t have access to funding or to high-value clients,” he explains. "One meeting that stood out was with a prominent entrepreneur who asked whether we had ever dealt with listed companies. We hadn’t, and that was the end of the conversation."

It was only in 2018 — a full year after launching — that Giyose secured his first medium-sized client. That relationship remains a core part of the business’s growth today.

One of the firm’s key partnerships has been with Business Partners Limited, which enrolled Giyose Inc in its supplier development programme. The relationship provided vital mentorship in areas including financial management, compliance and strategic decision-making. “Business Partners Limited were instrumental in fast-tracking our growth,” says Giyose. “This invaluable support and mentorship gave us the courage to take bigger strides, faster than we would have managed on our own.”

David Morobe, executive general manager for impact investing at Business Partners Limited, says supporting young business owners like Giyose is central to their mission. "South Africa’s young business owners have immense potential, but they often have limited access to the resources, networks and confidence to take their ideas forward. At Business Partners Limited, we see it as our responsibility to help close that gap and provide a launchpad for their growth," says Morobe.

Why Youth Month still matters

Reflecting on Youth Month, Giyose says it’s an opportunity to recognise the hidden potential across the country. “In my community, we didn’t have career days or exposure to professional opportunities. Many schools still don’t have these initiatives, but today’s youth have endless access to information, and if they apply themselves, they can do far more than we ever imagined.”

He believes the key to success lies in setting clear objectives and maintaining discipline. “Having a clear goal, breaking it down into daily steps, and committing to the process with discipline and consistency,” he says.

With the firm now stable, Giyose is intent on creating opportunities for others. “Timing is everything. In the early days, survival came first. But now we’re finally in a position to help others. We’ve made a few key employments and also brought on an intern through Skills Panda, and we’re currently exploring opportunities to mentor and speak at youth-focused events.”

His story illustrates the value of business development support and mentorship in unlocking the potential of South Africa’s young entrepreneurs — and why scaling these opportunities remains essential for building a sustainable economy.