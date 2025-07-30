New training programme targets business skills for crop advisors

A new partnership between InteliGro and the North-West University (NWU) Business School aims to equip crop advisors with formal business training to support their evolving role in agriculture.

Source: Supplied

The tailored three-year training programme launched in May 2025 with a pilot group of ten young advisors. While Crop Advisors have traditionally focused on product supply and technical support, industry demands now require a broader skill set that includes business insight, critical thinking, and risk management.

"The difference lies in the quality of Crop Advisors," says Janet Lawless, marketing manager at InteliGro. "Knowledge alone is no longer enough. Climate change, shifting markets and regulations demand critical thinking and strong business insight."

The training combines theory and on-farm application, covering topics such as operational management, strategic entrepreneurship, financial resource management, effective communication, and future readiness. Participants who complete the programme will earn a formal qualification through NWU.

Building on existing development paths

The initiative builds on InteliGro’s internal Certified Crop Advisor (CCA) development programme, launched over five years ago. More than 90 advisors across South Africa currently follow personalised development plans that include technical training, mentorship, and career guidance.

Lawless says the NWU partnership complements this existing foundation with formal business training to meet evolving producer expectations.

"Advisors must not only give advice. They need to listen, apply business insight and offer customised solutions to complex farming challenges," she says.

The programme's curriculum includes both technical content — such as crop physiology, irrigation and application technology — and business-oriented skills that aim to bridge the gap between technical expertise and farm-level impact.

"The CCA programme provides valuable tools to help me offer solutions to clients," says Stephan Venter, a trainee crop advisor from Wolmaransstad. "The new business course has broadened my perspective. It shows how important each person’s role, focus and discipline is. I believe this course will help me grow and manage my business better."

Aligning advisory services with long-term sector needs

Lawless says partnerships with universities like NWU — and previous collaborations with Stellenbosch University — allow for knowledge-sharing and practical application of research on farms.

"As a provider of integrated crop solutions built on expertise and advice, InteliGro is setting a new standard. Producers know they are getting skilled support," she says.

According to Niel Kruger, executive manager, primary business channel at InteliGro, crop advisors increasingly play a strategic role in long-term planning.

"What sets our advisors apart is not just their technical skill, but their ability to plan ahead," he says. "They need to understand current needs and also plan for the future in areas such as crop rotation, resistance management, biological solutions, technology tools, alternative control methods and market access requirements."

Kruger said advisors are supported through a broader framework that includes training, mentorship, specialist models, and crop working groups.

"The ability to identify future trends and develop strategies aligned with them means our advisors are well-positioned to navigate farm-level challenges."

Trust remains a core factor

Kruger also emphasises that trusted relationships underpin effective advisory work.

"Trust is the foundation of productive producer-advisor relationships," he says. "Producers must rely on their advisor as a trusted partner in making complex decisions. These relationships are built on ongoing open communication, experience, expertise and proven results."

"Trust is critical in managing risk and investment. The CCA programme serves as our own trust index. We know it starts on the farm, and that is where we make the difference."