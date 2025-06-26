CoGTA-led dialogue bridges sectors to boost municipal performance

Sappi Southern Africa was honoured to host the Honourable Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (CoGTA), Velenkosini Hlabisa, at a roundtable discussion held at its Durban office on Friday, 20 June. The engagement was part of the national “Every Municipality Must Work – A Call for Collective Action” campaign, an initiative led by CoGTA to strengthen local governance systems across South Africa.

Graeme Wild, CEO of Sappi Southern Africa | the Honourable Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (CoGTA) Velenkosini Hlabisa | Dr Dickson Masemola, Deputy Minister of CoGTA | Cllr Cyril Xaba, Mayor of eThekwini Municipality

The session was convened by the National Business Initiative (NBI), which is playing a pivotal role in the campaign by facilitating dialogue between government and the private sector. As a proud founding member of the NBI, established in 1995 under the leadership of former President Nelson Mandela, Sappi was pleased to support this vital initiative by hosting the event and reaffirming its commitment to collaborative, solution-driven engagement.



Participants included representatives from the KZN Provincial Economic Working Group (PeWG), Invest Durban, the KZN Growth Coalition, local Chambers of Commerce, senior government stakeholders and several senior officials from Sappi Southern Africa.

“Sappi’s operations span 60 municipalities across South Africa. As an anchor tenant in many rural communities, we understand the direct link between effective local governance and sustainable business and community outcomes,” said Graeme Wild, chief executive officer of Sappi Southern Africa. “Our presence in these regions creates shared value, and when municipalities are well-run, everyone benefits.”

Sappi values its longstanding relationship with the NBI and welcomes every opportunity to engage in initiatives that foster inclusive development and good governance. The company proudly aligns with Sustainable Development Goal 17: Partnerships for the Goals and views such dialogues as essential to building a more resilient, inclusive future for all South Africans.



