Optimi Classroom rebrands to Teach360 – a new name for a trusted education partner

The new name reflects the brand’s evolution and commitment to offering a full-circle solution for schools, teachers, and learners, from digital to physical resources, with outstanding support every step of the way.

While the name has changed, the core of what Teach360 has been offering the educational market since 1984 remains the same: reliable, and accessible educational resources, supported by a dedicated team that continues to set the standard in the industry.

Teach360 builds on the strong legacy of brands like ITSI, which is still widely recognised for its extensive ebook and digital learning tools offering. In addition to ebooks, Teach360 also offers printed textbooks from leading local and international publishers. Whether for an individual learner or a full school order, Teach360 makes it simple to source and deliver the right textbooks.

It also includes CAMI, a trusted learning tool used by over one million learners to improve mathematics, literacy, and perceptual skills. With truly adaptive learning, step-by-step guidance, and both online (CAMI Web) and offline (CAMI EduSuite) versions available, CAMI helps learners strengthen core competencies through thousands of targeted exercises designed to build critical skills.

What truly sets Teach360 apart is the unmatched support provided. From onboarding to troubleshooting and technical queries, they pride themselves on being available, responsive, and knowledgeable – ensuring that educators and learners are never left without help when they need it most.

“The name Teach360 better reflects who we are today – a partner that supports every aspect of teaching and learning,” says Louise Schoonwinkel, managing director at Optimi Schooling of which Teach360 is a registered trademark. “We aim to make high-quality education resources accessible and manageable for all South African schools.”

At Teach360, the mission remains clear: to simplify the process of accessing learning material and empower educators and learners with the tools they need to succeed – digitally, physically, and practically.

For more information, please visit www.teach360.co.za.

About Teach360

Teach360 is a proud member of the Optimi Group and a powerhouse in classroom learning solutions. With experience in the educational market since 1984, Teach360 was born from the expertise of trusted suppliers in the learning space, including CAMI, ITSI, Quanta, and Excom.

We revolve around your teaching needs! Teach360 unites innovative tools, proven methodologies, and cutting-edge technology to revolutionise education. With a holistic approach to learning, we empower teachers and inspire students, ensuring that every classroom is equipped for success.



