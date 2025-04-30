Why homeschooling could be the ultimate family bonding experience

When parents think about home and online schooling, the first thing that often comes to mind is academics: lesson plans, assessments, and schedules. But what’s often overlooked is one of its most powerful and lasting outcomes: the opportunity to strengthen family bonds through shared learning experiences.

In an age of increasingly busy routines, tight schedules, and time spent apart, home and online schooling offers families something invaluable – the chance to grow and learn together. At Impaq, we’ve seen firsthand how the homeschooling journey becomes a way for families to reconnect, collaborate, and support one another in meaningful ways.

Learning together, growing together

Unlike traditional schooling, where parents and children spend most of the day apart, home and online schooling allows families to take a more active role in one another’s daily lives. Parents now also become facilitators, mentors, and motivators. This creates space for meaningful conversations, collaborative problem-solving, and mutual support.

“Homeschooling isn’t just about working through a syllabus at home,” says Louise Schoonwinkel, managing director at Optimi Schooling, of which Impaq is a registered trademark. “It’s about learning as a unit – celebrating progress, overcoming challenges together, and creating a shared educational journey that brings families closer.”

A great example of this is Inge Thompson, a mother of three who is currently completing her Visual Arts course through Impaq’s homeschooling programme. Having returned to formal education later in life, Inge’s story is a reminder that learning doesn’t end after school, and that the home schooling model allows individuals and families to embrace lifelong learning together.

“For these three years, I’ve told myself I just want to learn as much as I can and get this input for myself. It’s an enriching experience, and I want to give it my best,” says Inge.

A flexible model that adapts to your life

Every family is different. That’s why flexibility in learning is so important. With Impaq’s structured curriculum, families can maintain academic progress while still creating space for real-life learning and everyday experiences. Whether it’s exploring nature, working on a science experiment in the kitchen, or reading together as a group, families can turn ordinary moments into valuable educational opportunities.

“Our curriculum is designed to provide structure and guidance while giving families the flexibility to make learning personal and relevant,” says Schoonwinkel.

Even for adults returning to learning, this structure provides focus and momentum. Inge shares how the Impaq curriculum has helped her stay on track, “Impaq’s curriculum is really well set up. Even as a mom of three and an entrepreneur, the structure and deadlines help me stay focused and finish what I start – something I’ve struggled with in the past.”

Support every step of the way

We understand that starting a home or online schooling journey can feel overwhelming, especially for families new to the experience. That’s why Impaq provides ongoing support, from subject specialists and tutors to easy-to-use online platforms and tools. This allows parents to focus on what matters most – supporting their children and creating a positive learning environment at home.

“What makes home and online schooling work is not just the curriculum, but the confidence parents feel when they know they’re not doing it alone,” adds Schoonwinkel. “We walk the path with families, providing the structure and the support they need to succeed.”

For learners like Inge, this support has been crucial. “I’m not just learning how to create a pretty picture – I’m learning to make art with meaning. That’s the real value of this journey.”



